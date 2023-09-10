The Squeeze bag became the new genre of Loewe's bag section after its launch by Irish designer Jonathan Anderson. The designer has unveiled several It bags for the brand, and the Squeeze is the new addition.

The squeeze bag is a smooth leather bag in an oval shape, and as the name suggests, the bag has crumple detailing just to bring a lazy and comfortable sentiment to luxury fashion.

This oval-shaped, loosely structured bag is made of calfskin with a smooth silhouette, and the handle comes on a doughnut-shaped chain with an adjustable facility. The bag comes in various colorways like oak, chocolate, chalk, olive, etc., and to cater to different purposes, the squeeze bag has different shapes available.

Loewe has included the squeeze bag on their roster for autumn/winter 2023, and the Nappa leather silhouette squeeze bag contributed to its family with 10 bags in total. The price range starts at $3950 and extends to $4450.

5 must-have bags from Loewe to buy in 2023

1) Puzzle bag

Jonathan's first brainchild in this fashion house is the puzzle bag, which was introduced in 2015. This cuboid-shaped bag reflects its name, 'puzzle,' with nine panels on the upper. The calfskin leather bag has a sturdy handle to carry, and the adjustable strap can be used as a crossbody bag.

The bag comes in several colorways and shapes. With the zip closure and herringbone cotton panels, this bag can be purchased for $2400 for the mini bags, whereas the small bags cost $3750 based on their colorways.

2) The Basket Bag

A ballerina dress is incomplete without a basket bag for a day outing. Loewe has a humongous collection of such bags that are capable of elevating any boring outfit. This bag stays under Paula's Ibiza library, which consists of different shapes and sizes of bags made of palm leaves, raffia, and calfskin leather.

The ultimate creativity can be seen in this palm leaf bag section where the balloon bag, elephant bag, or square tote bags are the best luxury yet fashionable bags with their futuristic design. For $790, one can get the mini tote bag, whereas the balloon bags cost $1700.

3) Military Messenger bag

These messenger bags have enriched the men's bag collection in calfskin leather and block colors. The upper is constructed with a folded flap cover, which is secured with a magnet lock. On the back side, a slip-on compartment is available with a zip closure.

The branding-etched adjustable thick strap brings a masculine vibe to the bag, which can be purchased for $2400. However, the price differs in color and size, and the XS size costs $1800.

4) The Goya Bag

Luxury fashion gets the ultimate slouchy experience with the Loewe Goya bag, which has a specialized padded and puffed-up cover with a silky-smooth leather skin. The Goya bag also gets iterations in velvet, nappa leather, etc., which have the cuboid form and the golden Loewe emblem.

The bag is available in different colors, and the price range begins at $2400. However, the Nappa leather Goya bags can be purchased for $3750.

5) Paseo Bag

Another stylish bag from this house is the Paseo bag, which was introduced in the spring collection of 2023, and one can elevate her styling just by carrying that lightweight bag, which comes in an elongated structure. One can use it just as a handbag, but its detachable straps convert it into a shoulder bag.

With its stealth zip closure, this spacious handbag comes in different shades. The price range begins at $3300, when the mini Nappa leather Paseo bag can be purchased for $2900.

Loewe has constructed a humongous collection of bags, and here are just five that can be good purchases in 2023. However, these luxurious bags are made with utmost durability, and one can use them for decades.