10 best tote bags to avail before 2024

Tote bags are some of the most practical bags ever invented. Totes are classic bag designs that remain in style even as other trends come and go. They are functional and comfortable to carry. A good tote becomes more than an accessory as you carry it everywhere, seamlessly blending into your everyday needs and aesthetic.

Over the years, fashion brands have created tote bags that are functional and easy on the eyes. A wide array of tote designs exists that are stylish and worth investing in.

If one is looking for a good investment, below is a carefully curated list of the best totes available now.

Best tote bags to avail before 2024

1. Hereu Calella bicolor organic bag

The Hereu Calella bicolor organic bag (Image via Bergdorf Goodman)

This tote is distinctly designed in a 3D silhouette featuring organic cotton and a contrast leather trim. The versatile milky white and black colorway makes it possible to pair the bag with a wide range of outfits. The bag comes with a leashed zip pouch bag. The Hereu Calella bag sells for $540 at Bergdorf Goodman.

2. The Loewe Puzzle Fold bag

The Loewe Puzzle Fold bag (Image via Loewe)

This gorgeous bag is draped in orange and burgundy. The long and slim handle enhances the bag's sleek silhouette. The shiny calfskin material enhances the bag's aesthetics while ensuring the bag's lasting value. Get this premium piece for $1,990 on the brand's official website.

3. Aceyurre medium bag

The Aceyurre medium bag (Image via Amazon)

This dupe of the popular Marc Jacobs tote design is draped in stunning pink. The bag features two handles and a detachable strap, all in a gorgeous pink hue. The tote bag inscription is set in white to provide an artful contrast. Get the bag for $19.99 on Amazon.

4. Mango faux leather tote bag

The Mango faux leather tote bag (Image via ASOS)

Mega bags are in trend, and for good reason. They give room to carry daily essentials with enough space left. The Mango tote is as versatile as it comes, draped in black with long matching straps to ensure comfortability. This bag is available for $40.63 on Asos.

5. Burberry Medium Freya

The Burberry Medium Freya (Image via Burberry)

This stylish bag from the renowned luxury brand is draped in milky white and accented by brown on the handles and sides. The spacious tote is trimmed with topstitched leather and highlighted with the iconic Burberry print. Get this investment piece for $2,190 on the brand's official website.

6. The Hermes Monsieur B

The Hermes Monsieur B (Image via Hermes)

Hermes is synonymous with luxury and timeless pieces, and the Monsieur B tote perfectly embodies the brand's elegance. The bag is dressed in gorgeous blue, accented by white vertical lines on the sides. The bag sells for $4,000 on the brand's official website.

7. The Shinola Runwell shoulder bag

The Shinola Runwell shoulder bag (Image via Shinola)

The black bag is made of shearling, which is very winter-appropriate. The leather strap contrasts the furry material and adds a touch of elegance. Shop this winter essential for $390 on the brand's official website.

8. The Brandon Blackwood Bamboo bag

The Brandon Blackwood Bamboo bag (Image via Brandon Blackwood)

This unique silhouette features crisp black leather and silver-colored bamboo on the sides. The bag is also fitted with a detachable shoulder strap. This impressive bag sells for $280 on the brand's website.

9. The Cuyana Classic Easy bag

The Cuyana Classic Easy bag (Image via Cuyana)

A classic tote bag can do no wrong. The Cuyana classic is draped in versatile black with a soft, structured, and sleek double handle. The bag sells for $268 on the brand's website.

10. The W78ST Jolie bag

The W78ST Jolie bag (Image via W78ST)

This exquisite bag features a rich burgundy colorway. The bag is made from premium calf hair and leather and has a nylon interior. The interior gold foil has the brand logo embossed on it. It sells for $775 on the brand's official website.

These premium tote bags are good investments because they are functional and serve the user for a long time.

Grab these bags listed above from the available outlets and online stores before they get sold out.