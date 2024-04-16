Venus Williams announces the launch of new book ‘Strive’

Tennis star Venus Williams recently became the talk of town with the announcement of her latest book, Strive, set to launch on September 10, 2024. Her new book covers a simple yet innovative life enhancement program designed to benefit athletes and individuals alike.

The book Strive follows eight essential principles: Observe, Appreciate, Balance, Enrich, Soothe, Believe, Inspire and Strive. The 43-year-old has learned a lot of lessons during her amazing tennis career, hence with her new book, she hopes to pass on the knowledge to fellow athletes and individuals who are looking to level up their diet and fitness game.

Venus Williams serves inspiration in her new book Strive

Venus Williams recently announced the launch of her second book, Strive. The book encompasses her health and wellness regime.

Throughout her career as a tennis player, Venus Williams has always been questioned about her diet, training routine, leisure activities, and much more. Drawing from her experience, she imparts knowledge on achieving desired goals, rooted in a commitment to herself.

In 2011, Williams was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease causing pain and fatigue. She openly acknowledges the complexities of living with such a condition that has to be controlled with medications as well as lifestyle changes.

While the diagnosis affected her emotionally and physically, she took it as a challenge to take care of her needs and wants. In her latest book, she explores how the principles outlined in Strive facilitate holistic and scientifically grounded evolution.

Williams also shares insights into her approach to maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle while keeping things fun and engaging. This combination focuses primarily on making self-improvements that are reachable, attainable, and sustainable, guided by the eight principles outlined in the book.

This marks Williams' second venture into book writing, following her 2010 release, Come to Win. The earlier book featured insights, motivation, and inspiration from Venus and 46 other influential figures, offering guidance on personal and professional achievement.

Talking about her new book in a press release, Venus Williams stated:

"As an athlete, I know the perseverance and consistency it takes to accomplish your goals and get true results. With STRIVE, my goal is to share the tips and tricks that helped me in my own personal wellness and nutrition journey."

She further added:

"These are the tools that kept me from burning out on a lifestyle that I wanted and believed in, a lifestyle that helped me feel confident, powerful, and capable."

Strive by Venus Williams is scheduled to launch on September 10, 2024. It will be available for purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Harper Collins' official website, and Walmart. The book is priced at $29.99 on these official platforms. Teaming up with HarperCollins' Amistad, Strive is now open for pre-orders and stated to release just a few days after the US Open final.

