Where will Starbucks' union-launched 13-city bus tour stop? Locations, controversy, and other details revealed

The union representing Starbucks workers across the country - Starbucks Workers United (SBWorkers United) - is taking the fight to the streets following the launch of a 13-city 'The Union is Calling' bus tour. The four-week tour is aimed at drawing public attention to the alleged union-busting and worker-intimidation attempts by the company.

The SBWorkers United began its tour from Minneapolis, St. Paul, on July 10, in two coach buses and will be covering a total of 13 cities in four weeks. Adorned with 'The Union is Calling' stickers, the buses will stop at a total of 13 cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Eugene, Chicago, Buffalo, and Atlanta.

Each of the stops will witness several events, press talks, and more to urge the board of Directors of the coffeehouse chain to respect workers' rights and uphold the chain's values. The protestors will also be handing out flyers with QR codes that will allow others to participate in the protest.

Starbucks unions' 'The Union is Calling' bus tour to stop at over 13 cities in four weeks

SBWorkers United - the union that represents Starbucks employees and baristas from more than 320 locations across the country - has announced the launch of the 'The Union is Calling' bus tour. The 13-city bus tour is scheduled to last for four weeks and is expected to end by the first or second week of August.

The four-week bus tour began in two coach buses from Minneapolis, St. Paul, and is set to be carried out in two separate routes. While one of the buses will follow the Pacific Coast and arrive in Seattle by August 7, the other bus will travel along the Midwest, South, and East to reach the destination.

Along the way, the buses will stop at over 13 cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Eugene, Chicago, Buffalo, and Atlanta.

From sharing flyers with QR codes to conducting press talks, the union is trying to make customers join their protests. They are also trying to urge the Board of Directors of the coffeehouse chain to take strict actions and ensure that the chain's values are upheld and that the workers' rights are respected.

In a recent statement to the press, Michelle Eisen, an SBWorkers United leader from Buffalo, N.Y. explained that their "demands are reasonable" and that the chain is refusing to negotiate.

“Our demands are reasonable. We are fighting for basic rights, like the right to work in a safe environment, yet SB has still refused to come to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith,” they said.

On the other hand, Starbucks said that Workers United isn't as dedicated to the negotiations as they are to rallies and the bus tour, with a representative for the chain quoting:

"Even though we have attempted to schedule bargaining for hundreds of stores, Workers United has only met Starbucks at the table to progress negotiations for 11 stores. Partners voted for bargaining not buses. Perhaps that's why partners at a dozen stores across the U.S. have already filed petitions to decertify Workers United as their bargaining representative."

A quick look at the Starbucks controversy

For the last few months, a scuffle has been brewing between Starbucks and the SBWorkers United, which has accused the chain of several unfair labor practices, including - worker intimidation, unfair wages, union busting, banning pride month decorations, and much more.

While the chain has denied most of the allegations, as per The Globe and Mail, the company is facing at least 570 charges of union busting attempts along with unfair labor practices. Even the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has sued the chain for terminating over 33 pro-union Seattle employees unlawfully. The NLRB has also indicated that the chain may be guilty of at least 200 labor law violations.

The situation seems to have caused Starbucks' reputation as a progressive employer to take a serious hit.

