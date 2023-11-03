Which food additive found in fruity sports drinks is proposed to be banned by the FDA? Health impacts of the ingredient explored

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently proposed a revocation of the regulation that allows the usage of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in foods and drinks, including sports drinks and fruity sodas. The federal agency's proposal comes soon after The State of California banned BVO under the California Food Safety Act.

The additive, which is already banned in several countries like Japan and Europe, is often linked with health hazards like skin irritation, memory loss, nervous system damage, loss of muscle coordination, and headaches. Regular consumption of food containing brominated vegetable oil can also cause it to accumulate in the body.

FDA proposes to revoke its authorization that allows the usage of Brominated Vegetable Oil in foods and drinks (Image via Ron Lach / Pexels)

As per the Food and Drug Administration's reports, the accumulated levels of BVO could lead to several adverse health effects over time, including "toxic effects on the thyroid gland." With the thyroid glands being responsible for producing hormones for the body, such negative effects could lead to imbalances in crucial body functions like body temperature, heart rate, metabolism, and blood pressure.

As the federal agency proposed the revocation this Thursday, James Jones, the FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, commented:

“The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the potential for adverse health effects in humans.”

All you need to know about FDA's proposed ban on Brominated Vegetable Oil

BVO is a common vegetable oil that is modified with bromine and has been authorized for usage in food and drinks ever since the 1900s. The additive was generally used to 'keep the citrus flavoring from separating and floating on the surface of the beverages.' However, by 1970, the federal agency categorized the additive to no longer be 'Generally Recognized as Safe' (GRAS) and began to oversee its usage in food and drinks.

FDA no longer considers Brominated Vegetable Oil to be safe for human consumption (Image via Breakingpic / Pexels)

Considering the changes in the FDA's stance in 1970, customers across the country started coming out against the usage of BVO in sports drinks and fruity soda. As a result, the popular beverage manufacturers formulated safer alternatives to replace BVO. Most of the beverage manufacturers in the United States have already stopped using Brominated Vegetable Oil in their beverages. However, there are still a handful of beverages that contain the additive.

Once the Food and Drug Administration's proposal is approved and comes into effect, the usage of Brominated Vegetable Oil in foods and sports drinks or fruity sodas will be banned with immediate effect by the FDA.

The federal agency is also reviewing the color additive regulations that authorize the usage of 'FD&C Red No. 3' in foods like dietary supplements and ingestible drugs. The review is in regards to potential cancer risks linked to the ingestion of color additives, and a decision in the case is forthcoming.