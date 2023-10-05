Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum: Where to get, price, and more

The Olay Super Serum is a 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum launched by the beauty label on August 7, 2023. The formula of this face serum enhances the skin layers' consistency, texture, and healthfulness. It also smoothens the observable facial creases and provides long-standing moistness.

The formulation of this skincare product comprises this beauty brand's upscale activated niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E, and AHA. Regarding the same, Olay's R&D group stated:

"These ingredients work together to deliver an unparalleled skin transformation."

Furthermore, the product is for $35, and comes packed in a rounded glass bottle with a lavish-looking dropper applicator.

Concerning skincare invention, Olay has been at the forefront since it was established in 1952. Olay has created a devoted global fanbase, acquiring numerous high-profile endorsements similar to this newly launched Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum.

This skincare label concentrates on understanding and optimizing the skin layers using inventive beauty products, from supercharged moisturizers, lotions, and serums to the game-changing benefits of SPF.

Check out some of the significant aspects related to the Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum.

The chemical component, Niacinamide, is vitamin B3, an antioxidant well-known for improving skin texture and building proteins.

Regarding its exclusivity, Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, principal scientist, Olay North America, clarified:

"For years, we’ve known how effective niacinamide is at achieving hydrated, even skin. Our groundbreaking discovery of low-pH niacinamide and its subsequent use in the new Olay Super Serum formula offers users all of the benefits of niacinamide, with improved results in less time."

Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum's formula with activated niacinamide works effectively with all skin textures, delivering best-in-class even skin tone efficacy and improving skin surface. Related to the same, Olay's R&D group commented:

"It provides faster results and long-lasting benefits, delivering two months of visible skin improvement in two weeks."

The feel is refreshing and light

Once applied, this face serum's pink-and-purple polychromatic color caters to a cool and refreshing feel on the skin. Regular use of this serum shows an apparent increase in the skin-glow.

Packed with potent, nourishing ingredients

Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum is sealed with five key elements that combine to deliver many skin advantages within a single beauty product.

Those hero elements are as follows:

Vitamin C: Brightens skin tone, reduces redness, fades hyperpigmentation, and moistens the skin layers.

Brightens skin tone, reduces redness, fades hyperpigmentation, and moistens the skin layers. Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Treats dark spots, reduces fine lines and creases, and boosts hydration.

Treats dark spots, reduces fine lines and creases, and boosts hydration. Vitamin E: Nourishes and prevents cell damage all over the body.

Nourishes and prevents cell damage all over the body. Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA): Stimulates collagen production or provides antioxidant and hydrating benefits.

Stimulates collagen production or provides antioxidant and hydrating benefits. Collagen peptides: Increase skin moistness, accelerate recovery, and enhance general strength and nourishment.

Color-transforming formula

Altering from purple radiance to a clean one, the Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum offers a distinctive attention-grabbing application experience for any beauty enthusiast.

The first application of this face serum completely absorbs within the skin layers. Explaining the same, Olay's R&D group stated:

"It is thoughtfully formulated and delivers a groundbreaking color-changing experience for optimal performance."

Launched by the globally acclaimed beauty label Olay on August 7, 2023, this Olay Super Serum 5-in-1 Benefit Face Serum is an inexpensive and valuable skincare alternative for $35.

It is available at its official website and several e-commerce beauty retailers like Sephora, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty.