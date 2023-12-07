Prada Milano Perfume: Where to get, price, and other details

Prada Milano Perfume is a collection of fragrances for women and men by the luxury fashion brand Prada. Back in 2003, Prada started its journey in the fragrance industry. Since then, Prada perfumes have been a staple for many fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts.

Prada has introduced a wide range of Milano perfumes since its introduction, such as Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum. Prada Milano Perfumes are one of the top high-end fragrances in the current market. They are available for purchase directly from the official website of the luxury fashion house. The price range for these premium perfumes is between $142 and $250.

Prada Milano Perfume: The Paradoxe Eau de Parfum won the Fragrance of the Year Award

Prada perfumes were developed, manufactured, and distributed by Puig Beauty & Fashion Group in 2003 as part of a partnership agreement between the two companies. The label has released scents that are still mainstays of international perfumery throughout the years, all under Miuccia Prada's creative direction.

Let's look at the timeline of Prada perfumes:

2003: Prada Exclusive Scents

2004: Amber Woman

2006: Amber Man

2007: Infusion d’Iris

2008: Infusion d’Homme

2011: Candy

2012: Luna Rossa

2015: Olfactory: Les Infusions de Prada

2016: La Femme Prada et L’Homme Prada

2017: Olfactory Les Mirages

Prada La Femme Milano is the OG version of Prada Milano Perfume, with a floral and fruity eau de perfume. It was first launched in 2017.

Over the years, Prada has enhanced its formulation and fragrance as per the needs and demands of its consumers. Women Milano Perfume's latest iteration, the Paradoxe Eau de Parfum, won the Fragrance Foundation Award for Fragrance of the Year. An amber floral perfume that investigates the contrasts in well-known components to provide unique olfactory experiences.

The white flower bouquet in Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum is dominated by neroli and jasmine. This bouquet is entwined with an avant-garde olfactory signature composed of ambrofix and serenolide accord, resulting in a lasting and intimate trail accompanied by a vivacious warmth. This mesmerizing Prada Milano perfume is available for $152.

The other two most popular versions of Milano Perfume are Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum and La Femme Prada Eau de Parfum.

Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum, available for $165, has notes of delicate Jasmine flowers, sensual Amber accords, and powerful Moss accords.

La Femme Prada Eau de Parfum, on the other hand, includes key notes of refined Bergamot, sweet, warm vanilla, and solar Ylang-Ylang. This revitalizing Prada Milano perfume costs $152.

All these abovementioned Prada Milanos mainly come under women's Prada perfumes. But there is also a lot to choose from in the men's section. Some of the top men's Prada Milano perfumes are:

L'Homme Prada L'Eau Edt: $115

L'Homme Prada Edt, $95

Prada Infusion d’Iris EDP: $180

Prada Infusion de Cèdre EDP: $180

There are more to choose from on the official website of the brand. To get more options for Prada Milano perfumes for both men and women, visit the official site of Prada Beauty.