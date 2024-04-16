3 products to avail from Conor McGregor's TIDL brand

Renowned MMA fighter Conor McGregor extended his influence to the business world when he launched TIDL. This sport-specific brand offers helpful products for athletes that promote pain relief.

The brand has a range of sprays and creams that provide healing and deal with inflammation. TIDL uses cryotherapy and plant-based advanced technology to help athletes recover and improve performance.

"TIDL was developed to deliver pain relief directly at the source through new formulas and innovative dosage forms like never before. With soothing scents and plant-powered applications, TIDL products just make you feel better no matter what challenges lie ahead. No pain, no limits," the site states.

3 products from Conor McGregor's brand TIDL

Conor McGregor's TIDL offers various products curated to help athletes with muscle pain after intense physical training. Here are some of the products by the brand:

TIDL Cryotherapy Pain Relief Spray

TIDL Heat Therapy Roll-On

TIDL Cryotherapy Pain Relief Cream

1) TIDL Cryotherapy Pain Relief Spray

The TIDL Cryotherapy Pain Relief Spray is designed to provide immediate cooling pain relief after application. It incorporates plant-based ingredients to target inflammation directly.

The ingredients of this pain relief spray include:

Menthol

Arnica Montana Flower Extract

Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract

Beta-Caryophyllene (Clove-derived)

Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract

Dimethyl Sulfone

Chamomile Recutita Flower Extract

Ilex Paraguariensis Leaf Extract

Echinacea Angustifolia Extract

Isopropyl Myristate

Oil of Wintergreen

Juniperus Communis Fruit Extract

With 360° spray technology, this product offers convenient full-body application. It is non-greasy, does not leave stains, and is easy to apply. As per the brand’s website, this spray is quickly absorbed by the pores and does not need to be rubbed onto the skin.

"TIDL Cryotherapy Spray delivers immediate pain relief and sound recovery all over the body. The 360° spray technology makes it excellent for back pain and the formula works instantly on muscles and joints," the site states.

The product is available for $14.99 on Conor McGregor's TIDL website.

2) TIDL Heat Therapy Roll-On

The Heat Therapy Roll-On is another pain relief product by Conor McGregor's brand TIDL. The key feature of this product is that it delivers a warming relief with a numbing sensation after application. The pain relief roll-on has a six-point massage applicator for maximum coverage. Describing the product, the brand states:

“The massage applicator increases circulation to optimize pain relief in the form of a comforting warmth that soothes the area of application and can be applied all over the body.”

The ingredient list for this product includes:

Lidocaine

Menthol

Ginger Extract

Ginseng Extract

Saffron Extract

Mugwort Leaf Extract

Borneol

Vanillyn Butyl

Carbohydrates

This product can be used on-the-go as it is compact, easy to carry, and apply. It has a gel formula and does not feel heavy on the skin. The pain relief roll-on is available via the brand’s website for $14.99.

3) TIDL Cryotherapy Pain Relief Cream

The TIDL Cryotherapy Pain Relief Cream is ideal for those suffering from deep-rooted joint pain and soreness. It provides a cooling sensation after application and is made with plant-based ingredients. Describing the product, the website states:

"With rapid cooling upon contact, the relief formula targets the source of joint pain and is supported by plant-based ingredients for optimal application. The cream can be used for muscles as well, with a texture that makes it easy to massage in and deliver maximum relief."

The ingredients include:

Menthol

Aminomethyl Propanol

Beta-Caryophyllene (Clove)

Carbomer

Caprylyl Glycol

Capsaicin

Camphor Oil

Methyl Salicylate

Organic Aloe Vera Juice

Propylene Glycol USP

Wintergreen Oil

This cream targets the source of joint pain and has a rich creamy texture. It is available for $14.99 on Conor McGregor's TIDL website.

The brand also offers Max Cryotherapy Spray and Heat Therapy Spray. All the products from Conor McGregor's brand are priced between $14.99 and $149.99 and are available via the official website.

