Rabanne Beauty x Ulta Beauty rollout plan: Everything we know so far

The classic beauty brand Rabanne Beauty became popular after the launch of its cosmetic collection by Paco Rabanne, a famous Spanish fashion designer. Now, Rabanne Beauty has decided to roll out officially into Ulta Beauty from October 1, 2023. Rabanne, known for making the metal dress loved by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Cardi B, is set to bring its futuristic new makeup line to Ulta Beauty. The brand has decided to grow and center its business around Gen-Z.

Rabanne Beauty was officially launched on August 21, 2023, and with the new collection, they plan to follow the Space Age aesthetic of the 60-year-old brand. They believe this would help attract more young millennials and Gen-Z and develop a marketing strategy to a better extent.

In an interview with Glossy, the Vice President of Rabanne Beauty- Jerome Leloup, said that the makeup collection has a "democratic luxury approach." Leloup noted that this is what would help the brand reach a number of young consumers.

Rabanne Beauty, the latest Puig-owned fashion line has finally entered the makeup business. It is following the footsteps of Dries Van Noten's and Carolina Herrera's makeup brands that entered the cosmetics line in 2022.

Paco Rabanne, the company's legendary designer, died aged 88 in February 2023. He left behind his legacy of fashion work to be enjoyed by future generations. As mentioned earlier, Rabanne will officially begin selling in Ulta Beauty from October 2023, and the products will be priced between $20 to $40.

Rabanne Beauty's aesthetic inspiration is from metal finishes with sparkle, matte, and glossy textures

The Vice President told Glossy that the brand is working on a "two-tiered" system approach. All lifestyle consumers interested in this collection can get the full-fledged experience on their DTC website. The department stores in Selfridges UK will also see the makeup being endorsed by early September. By the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, the brand will be launched in all departmental stores.

Additionally, the makeup line made in partnership between Rabanne Beauty and Ulta will be launched in European countries of Sephora by September.

Rabanne also launched a gender-neutral makeup line which will completely focus on the trending metallics. Their accessories including brushes, silver powder, and sprays will all have metal-like features on them along with the eye-catching addition to the launch. They believe that this will help them brand their unique identity among their competitors.

Jerome Leloup told Glossy about the usage of metal and said that it was a strong signature of Rabanne which will help the makeup collection become knowable and recognizable. The company also indulged in a metal-based concept in each of their shades and textures to echo a metal chain, metal mesh, and the silver and gold look.

As mentioned earlier, Rabanne will be launching at Ulta Beauty in early October. This partnership between both companies mainly focuses on serving beauty lovers easy and convenient access to their favorite beauty brands. The company's entrance into the cosmetics market is marked by a visionary and futuristic makeup line that follows the taste of young millennials and Gen-Z.