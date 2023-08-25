Rabanne Beauty gender-neutral makeup line: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Rabanne Beauty is a famous house of fashion and cosmetic artistry brand that released their gender-neutral makeup line on August 21, 2023. It's a new edition of a makeup line that excludes itself from the boundary-breaking spirits of Pacco Rabanne's fashion sense. Rabanne Beauty offers a comprehensive range of colors and textures in their gender-neutral makeup line, giving a luminous, dewy look to the eyes, lips, face, and body.

Rabanne Beauty is an extreme collection of makeup lines that are designed in a way to support radical self-expression among the young generations. In this recent gender-neutral launch, the products released are mascaras, lipsticks, and lip balms to clutch-inspired eyeshadow palettes in 2 sizes. It also includes foundations in 30 shades and customized products so users can experiment among themselves.

In their recent launch, Rabanne made sure to leave no stone unturned and follow a unique method of releasing cool, sleek makeup collections to beat the beauty world industry. On August 21, 2023, the brand's official website began offering Paco Rabanne's gender-neutral makeup. The newest makeup line will be available on Ulta Beauty and other beauty retailers from October 1, 2023.

Rabanne Beauty's gender-neutral makeup line is truly inspired by their 1969 jewelry and handbags from their fashion house

Rabbane Beauty's makeup products are all formulated with vegan ingredients. These are dermatologically tested and committed to sustainability. Not only this, up to 98% of all the ingredients present inside of it are true to its natural origin. The makeup swatches are high-end in performance and can be worn for a maximum period. Rabanne Beauty's creative director, Diane Kendal, is the whole soul of this makeup line campaign. In an interview with Wallpaper, she said,

"The nice thing about the products is that they're very interchangeable. You can mix them, and there's much to play with."

The Rabanne makeup products create a spirit of sophistication and a need to play with the inner artistic talent. To this concept, the entire gender-neutral makeup line was made. "People want to have fun and have products they can play with." Paco Rabanne's entire makeup collection statement line has a modern style malleability that speaks to the young millennial's fashion sense. The brand's beauty techniques are limitless in creativity.

It is particularly because the brand offers this line of makeup with metallic and glitter finishes that could be used among other color ranges, leaving an effective transformation. The products include a glitter spray, "Metal Shot Highlighter," and "Pure Metal Silver Powder," which has a vial of biodegradable metal that could be used with other Rabanne Beauty gender-neutral makeup products. As per the brand, it offers its mascaras to be super pigmented and doesn't flake out.

Paco Rabanne's gender-neutral makeup line has created an internet spark all over the space. Rabanne Beauty offers a range of makeup etiquettes in this new makeup collection launch, such as lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and shimmer shadow powders. All these are sustainable, vegan-friendly ingredients that make it unique from other beauty products in the beauty industry.