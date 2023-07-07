Why was KKW Beauty discontinued? Brand's history explored as news of comeback surfaces

KKW Beauty has become a standout brand in the beauty industry. As such, its ability to captivate the industry’s attention is remarkable. Kim Kardashian’s brainchild, which was born in 2017, swiftly ascended to fame and presented an array of beauty and skincare treasures.

However, during the pandemic, whispers of its discontinuation sparked curiosity, leaving customers and fans of Kim K pondering the fate of this beauty brand. Following this, the owner announced the temporary shutdown of the KKW Beauty fulfilment centre. The company then shifted its focus and prioritized other business ventures and opportunities.

Later, the visionary entrepreneur revealed that the brand’s website would bid farewell to its current form, allowing for a new direction. Taking to Twitter on July 7, 2021, Kim Kardashian stated:

“To our loyal customers, it all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years.”

The Kardashian star planned to diligently craft a brand-new beauty empire that will captivate the hearts of her devoted beauty enthusiasts. Thus, the midnight of August 1, 2021, marked the final moments of KKW Beauty. This decision ensured that KKW Beauty would adapt to changing market trends and consumer demands, ensuring long-term growth and success for the brand.

Under the same aforementioned tweet, she also assured her fans that the brand's absence would not be long-term, stating:

“Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long.”

Now, two years later, the news of the beauty brand's re-arrival is making rounds on social media. This is after Kardashian hinted at the possibility of relaunching her numerous beauty products through her new venture called SKKN.

Brand history of KKW Beauty reviewed as return news arises

As the beauty world eagerly awaits KKW Beauty’s potential return, speculations abound regarding its future direction. Will KKW reintroduce fan-favourite skincare product secrets? Or will it surprise them with something entirely new? Only time will tell. However, one thing is certain - Kim’s vision and determination have repeatedly proven that she is a force to be reckoned with, and her return to the beauty scene is eagerly awaited.

Till then, let’s delve into KKW Beauty brand’s mesmerizing history, unveiling the heights it reached, the challenges it faced, and the thrilling prospect of a triumphant return.

2017: KKW Beauty’s birth

In 2017, Kim Kardashian announced KKW Beauty with unparalleled influence and entrepreneurial spirit. She first launched KKW Beauty in June of the same year by leveraging her well-known contoured makeup look with the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit. The product immediately sold out upon launch, generating $14.4 million in sales. After this, the brand immediately caught makeup enthusiasts' attention globally, courtesy of its sleek packaging and high-quality formulations.

From its iconic contour kits to its widely adored nude lipsticks, this beauty brand quickly became a staple among many. Moreover, the brand’s Crème Contour and Highlight Kit's success set the stage for KKW Beauty’s meteoric rise to popularity.

2017–2019: Expansion and collaboration

From 2017 to 2019, the beauty brand expanded its product line to include lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and innovative skin and body care solutions. The brand continuously experimented with new formulas, textures, and finishes, pushing boundaries and setting trends. Kim’s collaboration with renowned makeup gurus and influencers further cemented the brand’s position as a powerhouse in the beauty arena.

2020: Controversies and challenges

KKW Beauty faced its fair share of controversy despite its undeniable success in 2020. From criticism surrounding product quality to accusations of cultural appropriation, the brand weathered storms that tested its reputation.

This started when Kim Kardashian shared a picture of herself on social media to advertise her latest cosmetic line. She was criticized by netizens for her skin color, but those posts were later deleted. However, the team remained committed to transparency and improvement, engaging with customers and actively addressing concerns.

2021: Discontinuation

The news of this brand’s discontinuation came as a shock to many on August 1, 2021. Speculation arose, with some attributing it to the ever-evolving beauty industry’s landscape and the need for reinvention. Others believed the same to be a strategic move to pave the way for a new chapter in the brand’s story.

2023: The much-awaited comeback

On Wednesday, June 1, 2023, Kim Kardashian announced the new brand through an Instagram post. The post included a slideshow of images showcasing her eagerly anticipated new skincare collection, SKKN. She enthusiastically expressed:

“I’m excited to finally introduce SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual I have developed from start to finish.”

She elaborated on the same by stating that the packaging is designed to be "refillable" while emphasizing that the product ingredients are deemed "clean" and backed by scientific research.

Kim had earlier announced in July 2021 her intention to close KKW Beauty to revitalise the brand temporarily. The following month, after her divorce proceedings against her now-ex-husband, Kanye West, she said (via Grazia):

This celebrity-style diva established her brand in 2017 and clarified her intention to "terminate" her beauty care website on August 1, 2021, expressing her intention to revive the company eventually. In support of this statement, Kardashian also provided an explanation in a now-deleted Instagram post:

"The makeup line will return under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

Kim further elaborated that these skincare products are specifically formulated for all skin types and tones, regardless of the skin's maturity stage.

KKW Beauty’s journey from a ground-breaking launch to its discontinuation left a lasting impact on the beauty industry. Its prominence, impressive collaborations, and commitment to addressing controversies showcased the brand’s resilience and adaptability.

This beauty brand's contour sticks and nude cream lipsticks has had captured the hearts of countless makeup enthusiasts, solidifying their status as "coveted must-haves." As the final chapter draws near, with Kim Kardashian at the helm, one can only imagine the innovative and exciting possibilities ahead, making the brand’s potential return while leaving an indelible mark on the world of cosmetics.

