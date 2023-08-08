Salt & Straw Summer Picnic ice cream line-up: Varieties, availability, and other details explored

Salt & Straw is a company that is known for its exciting and delicious ice cream flavors. It has stores in Eugene, Portland, Los Angeles, Orlando, San Francisco, Anaheim, San Diego, Seattle, Sacramento, Miami, and Las Vegas. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson owns a portion of the company.

The brand recently introduced fans to its limited-edition Summer Picnic Series of ice creams, which will be available in August 2023. The new series includes five unique new flavors of ice cream including Chocolate Potato Salad, Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet, Sour Cherry Pie, Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake, and Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken.

The new flavors launched on Friday, August 4, and will be available only for a limited period of time, or till supply lasts. Moreover, the new ice creams will be available at all participating restaurants across the country and also online, via the brand's official website.

Salt & Straw is back with five unique flavors of ice cream

The five unique flavors (Image via Salt & Straw)

The Portland-based brand is well-known for its creative flavor combinations. Beginning in August, the company is offering customers five seasonal flavors as part of its Summer Picnic series.

Its usual flavors, Devilled Egg Custard with Smoked Black Tea and Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie have been replaced with the new Chocolate Potato Salad and Sour Cherry Pie, respectively, in this year's new flavor lineup. Apart from these two new ice creams, Pink rosé & watermelon sorbet, baked brie & fig cheesecake, and cinnamon and honey fried chicken have returned to this year's special Summer Picnic menu.

New Flavor Friday 🧺 Dig in to a simple, 5-course spread of perfectly carefree ice creams. Work your leisurely way though our rosé palate cleanser, baked brie and fig cheese board, great potato salad side, fried chicken centerpiece, and cherry pie topper:

Here's a complete list of flavors that are part of this year's Summer Picnic Series:

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet ice cream: This vegan flavor is prepared with watermelon and rose. It is served with a topping of raspberry rose jam.

Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake ice cream- This item features a salty and sweet cream ice cream base that is prepared by the company with Cowgirl Creamery's Mt. Tam triple cream brie. It is then combined with fig jam and a candied Ritz cracker shell.

Chocolate Potato Salad ice cream- This one is made with spiced mustard ice cream, celery seed, and paprika. Potato chip cookies are also added to this. The ice cream is then topped with chocolate fudge.

Which ice cream flavor intrigues you the most?

Sour Cherry Pie ice cream- This is a salty vanilla ice cream with cherry pie pieces blended into it. It is served with amaretto, hand-chopped cherries, and an almond flour crust.

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken ice cream- It combines vanilla ice cream with croissants, which are deep fried in the fat of Ezell's Famous Chicken. Additionally, it contains cinnamon, honey, and secret spices to add Cajun-style heat to the dessert.

Other flavors that Salt & Straw offers

Salt & Straw is a very popular brand that sells ice cream (Image via Twitter/@saltandstraw)

Popular Salt & Straw ice cream flavors include Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Double Fold Vanilla, Chocolate Gooey Brownie, Honey Lavender, Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted, Malted, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Additionally, the company also offers flavors like Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge, Cinnamon Snickerdoodle, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, Coffee & Love Nuts, Arbequina Olive Oil, Marionberry Coconut Sherbet, and Pear & Blue Cheese.