Who is Your Strawberry Flame on TikTok? All about the viral internet sensation

An England-based TikTok creator called Your Strawberry Flame, whose real name is Imogen Lucie, has become a viral star on the social media platform over the past few months. TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms for content creators, with several stars like Charlie D'Amelio to Khaby Lame emerging with their talent.

Now, one of the creators, Your Strawberry Flame, has gone viral on TikTok for her looks and entertaining videos. Not just TikTok, but her videos are also being circulated on Instagram and Twitter.

As per Famous Birthdays, Imogen Lucie was born on August 29, 1999, in England. The 23-year-old has become one of the most influential video creators on the platform.

Your Strawberry Flame is known for her cosplay videos

As mentioned above, Your Strawberry Flame has become one of the most influential TikTokers. She has previously revealed that she is a proud ex-Catholic schoolgirl. In college, she majored in biology.

Lucie has 771K followers on her Instagram handle, and 857.8K followers on TikTok. She posts pictures of her modeling work, videos of fan requests, stitch videos, and personal video blogs about her career.

She has posted about her interest in cosplay, lingerie, rugby, and Star Wars. Initially, she created a social media account to share exercise and health-related content. As she gained confidence in her self-image, the site evolved into its current form.

She detailed her body positivity struggles and food disorders since childhood in a vlog confession. She acknowledged her family for their assistance in recognizing her illness and assisting her recovery. She has two grey and black cats with long fur.

Your Strawberry Flame makes videos in places like hot tubs, gardens, and even her own bedroom. In her most recent TikTok, the star is seen taking an ice bath while wearing a T-shirt. Most of the videos she put on TikTok have been seen by millions of people.

Aside from posting content on TikTok, Imogen Lucie is also an OnlyFans model. She has also mentioned being an F1 and rugby fan on her channel.

TikTok has seen several content creators emerge and make money out of their talent. Just like Your Strawberry Flame, another TikToker named Pinkydoll has gained traction for her unique talent.

Pinkydoll is a non-playable character (NPC) who attracts other users and responds to people's gifts - which are usually in the form of ice cream cones, emoticons, cowboy caps, etc. - in a similar way an NPC would with repetitive and predetermined answers.

According to The New York Times, if someone sends her an ice cream cone, she responds with a lapping sound and adds, "Mmmm, ice cream so good," in a "s*xy baby" manner.

22-year-old Addison Rae, best known for her dance videos on TikTok, also emerged as one of the most popular content creators. She was also ranked as the highest-earning TikTok personality in August 2020 by Forbes.