Great Chocolate Showdown season 4 release date, air time, and plot

Great Chocolate Showdown is set to return with a brand-new season. The upcoming season of the CW show will feature 10 amateur bakers go head-to-head as they create unique and amazing chocolate-based desserts and compete for a grand prize of $50,000.

CW’s press release reads:

"In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocoholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations."

Great Chocolate Showdown season 4 is set to air on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CW.

All about Great Chocolate Showdown season 4

The upcoming season of Great Chocolate Showdown is set to air soon. In each segment of the competition, the contestants will have to compete in thrilling and imaginative challenges centered around chocolate.

The press release for the baking show also states:

"To progress in the competition and avoid elimination, these dessert enthusiasts must captivate our esteemed panel of renowned chocolatiers and expert judges with their mouthwatering and innovative creations."

The season premiere of Great Chocolate Showdown season 4 is titled Let the Games Begin! The ten contestants will enter the kitchen as they create a Tic-Tac-Toe board made out of chocolate. The contestants who place at the bottom will compete for their place in the competition by “delivering a cake diorama.”

Some of the contestants set to appear in the competition are Meredith Bridges, Timmy Dabaker, Lee, Charli Jr., Emma, and more.

Meet the judges

Steven Hodge

The upcoming judge of The CW show is the owner of Temper Chocolate & Pasty in Vancouver. While he has been baking from a young age because of his mother, he started working in a kitchen professionally while attending the California School of Culinary Arts. During his time there, he was warned by another chef about the difficulty of making it as a pastry chef, but it only made him more determined to establish himself in the industry.

The Great Chocolate Showdown judge has worked at the Wolfgang Puck Catering and Porto’s bakery, after which he moved to Vancouver and was an executive chef for the Glowbal Group.

Anna Olson

The Food Network Canada personality has previously appeared in shows such as Bake with Anna Olson, Anna’s Occasions, Fresh with Anna Olson, Inspired with Anna Olson, and more.

The Great Chocolate Showdown judge has been on the show since 2020 and runs her own YouTube channel with over 1.4 million subscribers. The chef has written several cooking books, including Baking Day, which earned her a Gold Medal at the Taste Canada Cookbook Awards.

Cynthia Stroud

The television personality was born in Nigeria and raised by her grandparents until she turned 10. She baked her first cake at the age of 8.

Her website reads:

"I started baking full time after I went on maternity leave in 2009 because I was reluctant to leave my newborn son. The target at the time was to make one wedding cake a month."

One of Cynthia’s biggest influences in life is her grandfather, who worked as an attorney and often represented people who couldn’t afford to pay him. His clients would pay him whatever they could.

Great Chocolate Showdown season 4 is set to air on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CW.