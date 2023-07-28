All about The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Get ready to witness the sweetest battle in the kitchen with the upcoming baking extravaganza, The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge. As Netflix brings this new treat, the new series is all set to be a favorite among fans of baking shows and people who love a good dose of laughter and chaos.

The official synopsis of The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge on Netflix reads,

"In this high-stakes "Nailed It!" spinoff competition, 10 terrible bakers pick up tips from professional coaches while vying for a sweet cash prize. Nailed It! stars Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres welcome celebrity judges like Patton Oswalt, Angela Kinsey and more."

The bigger and better spinoff is all set to premiere on August 4, 2023.

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are all set to make a comeback in The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Netflix has upped the stakes with The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge. While the original show had three amateur bakers competing for the $10,000 prize, this new series feature ten aspiring bakers vying for a huge cash prize of $100,000. With the reward being ten times bigger, the show is all set to make the competition even more fiercer.

The decision to bring in more contestants reflects the immense popularity and success of the original Nailed It! series. The show's concept centers around amateur bakers attempting to recreate intricate confections and resonates with audiences worldwide. As the contestants fumble and falter in their baking endeavors, fans are sure to find themselves laughing and cheering for their rendering efforts.

In The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, the contestants will receive guidance from two baking experts, Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas. Erin is a well-known baking expert. The contestants are in for a real treat as they learn from her wealth of knowledge and experience.

Robert Lucas is a cake artist whose extraordinary talent and creativity have earned him widespread acclaim. Known for his awe-inspiring cake designs and cultural creations, Lucas brings a unique perspective to the show. They are joined by Jacques Torres, who will serve as the event's judge, and Nicole Byer, who will host the show once more.

The recently released trailer gives a sneak peek into the thrilling baking adventure awaiting the contestants. Equipped with all the necessary kitchen tools and mentored by world-renowned pastry chefs, the participants are ready to take on the baking challenge of a lifetime. The ten-episode series will be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as they strive to turn their baking disasters into triumphs.

The show's tagline, "Oh No to Pro," perfectly encapsulates the transformation that the contestants will go through. As expected from any Nailed It series, the trailer shows that there will be no shortage of hilarious and chaotic moments. With ten contestants in the kitchen, all trying to create show-stopping bakes, mishaps are bound to happen.

Robert Lucas humorously describes some of the contestants as "just going haywire," and the trailer offers glimpses of cakes toppling over and creating a delightful mess.

However, amidst the chaos, there are also astonishing creations that will leave viewers amazed and inspired. One of the bakers manages to create a cake that resembles a floating pizza slice with cheese strings connecting them, showcasing the contestants' creativity and ingenuity.

Tune in to Netflix on August 4, 2023, to stream The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.