7 Best men's vanilla colognes to explore in 2024

Men's vanilla colognes run from sweet to smoky to sultry. Noted as the one for a closer sniff, they are known for their deep, sensual aroma. Adding warmth and sophistication to a perfume, men's vanilla colognes are mineral-like and musky, complimenting their inherent sweetness.

The kind of vanilla a perfumer chooses depends on the finish they desire. The most common fragrances from men's vanilla colognes are vanilla bean, vanilla absolute, and bourbon vanilla. For instance, vanilla absolute, a distilled and concentrated aroma, gives a deeper vanilla fragrance. In contrast, vanilla bean is more organic and subtle, which pairs well with the boozy quality of bourbon.

Further, men's vanilla colognes are designed with notes like wood, resins, spices, and herbs, lending a more masculine vibe to the vanilla notes.

Top 7 men's vanilla colognes embracing masculinity in 2024

As several vanilla fragrances lean toward sweetness, they are often considered as a feminine note, but that is not all. The importance of vanilla arises from what is mixed with it to transform it into men's vanilla colognes.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best men's vanilla colognes that combine sweetness with masculinity.

Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Fragrance

Versace Eros Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Elixir

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

1) Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum

Ideal for the cold winter weather, this warm men's cologne from the House of Azzaro is specially crafted for special date nights. The vanilla, being the primary note in this heedy mix, gives a smooth, sultry finish that mixes well with wood and ginger.

With the secret of this EDC lying in the bourbon vanilla base note, a few spritzes stick to the perfumer's skin, with a sweet hint laced with a fancy cocktail aroma.

Price: $105 (Amazon)

2) Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum

JPG's Le Male, an icon in men’s fragrance closet, dials up the intensity with a spicy hint that hits the nose instantly. While dissipating, the aroma reveals a lavender and vanilla mix forming the EDP's base note.

Thanks to oriental and woody undertones, this EDP makes a warm, spicy, sultry scent ideal for a night out on the town.

Price: $149 (Amazon)

3) Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Fragrance

The Tom Ford Vanilla EDP is a classic example of clearing all the precepts behind men wearing vanilla fragrances.

Thanks to its vanilla top note, this EDP tempers the more aggressive notes like tobacco leaf, spicy notes, and tobacco blossom. Branded as a formal fragrance, the smoky-spicy vibe of this EDP acts as a head-turner.

Price: $150 (Walmart)

4) Versace Eros Eau de Parfum

This uber-popular Versace cologne creates its mark in the masculine perfume industry thanks to its citrusy or fresh herb notes mixed with vanilla. Noted as one of the most versatile scents, men can wear this during summer daytime.

With the lemon, mint, green apple (top note), and sweet tonka bean (heart note), it bridges the gap between sweet and creamy vanilla (base note). Lingering on the skin and mixing with a vetiver undertone, this EDP gives a light and fresh finish that lasts for hours.

Price: $115 (official website)

5) Paco Rabanne 1 Million Elixir

This bold and sweet masculine cologne from the House of Paco Rabanne is not for the weak-hearted.

This EDP opens with the top notes of sweet apple, mingling with the bold damask rose. It fades into the darker notes of patchouli, cedar, and tonka bean, with the primary note of vanilla absolute.

With the correct application on the pulse points, this long-lasting aroma leaves a bold, sweet vibe that sticks to the perfumer's skin for hours.

Price: $96 (Amazon)

6) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood

This perfume is a bold oud fragrance that is sweet without emitting a 'too gourmand' aroma. Initiating with a double dose of rose, this oud perfume emits a unique aroma that stays on the user's olfactory senses for a long time.

Vanilla being the star note in this perfume, the oud takes a back seat while smoothening the edges with sophistication.

This cologne, an elegant yet surprising EDP for modern men, can become their signature scent.

Price: $195 (Nordstrom)

7) Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

Capturing a complicated vibe, something Maison Margiela's Replica is known for, this popular cologne evokes the interiors of a smoky, boozy jazz club–leather and smooth notes.

With the smokiness from the tobacco leaf and the rum, this EDP mingles into the fresh neroli and lemon middle notes. The EDP rounds off with the vanilla bean base notes with a welcoming sweetness, making this masculine EDP the most distinctive and wearable scent.

Price: $85 (Nordstrom)

Anyone can start their perfume journey in 2024 with any of these seven men's vanilla colognes. These men's vanilla colognes are available for purchase on the in-house e-commerce sites (Nordstrom, Amazon, and Walmart).