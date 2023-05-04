Sky Ferreira Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira has revealed her first tour dates of 2023. The highly anticipated show will mark her return to the stage after a hiatus and promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.

Ferreira will be hitting the west coast with shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, CA, and many more cities throughout the tour. The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, The Observatory in San Diego, and The Vermont in Los Angeles will be hosting her performances

The tour is part of Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary celebration, a Los Angeles-based promoter who has worked with many notable artists such as Ethel Cain, 100 Gecs, and Soul Glo. Fans can expect a dynamic and energetic show, with Minty Boi bringing their signature touch of creativity and innovation to the event.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. PT. while fans can also look for sold-out show tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Sky Ferreira will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with her concert in Silver Spring, which is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2023. However, there is no information on where the singer will wrap up her tour.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

June 29, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 30, 2023 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

July 6, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom (all ages)

July 7, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park (all ages)

July 8, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont (all ages)

More dates for the tours will be announced soon. Fans can follow Sky Ferreira's social media accounts to stay updated with current and upcoming shows.

Sky Ferreira is an American singer-songwriter and actor who has appeared in films such as The Green Inferno and Baby Driver

Sky Ferreira is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Born on July 8, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. Ferreira began her career as a model and later transitioned into music in the late 2000s. She is known for her synth-pop and indie-pop music, as well as her edgy and alternative style.

Sky Ferreira's debut album, Night Time, My Time, was released in 2013. The album received positive reviews from music critics and was praised for its eclectic and experimental sound.

It debuted at number 45 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned the hit singles You're Not the One and Everything Is Embarrassing. In terms of awards and recognition, Sky Ferreira has been nominated for several awards throughout her career.

In 2014, she was nominated for the NME Award for Best Solo Artist and the MTV Video Music Award for Best Art Direction for her music video for I Blame Myself.

Despite only having one studio album to her name, Ferreira has collaborated with several high-profile artists throughout her career. She has worked with the likes of Blood Orange, Primal Scream, and Charli XCX, among others.

In addition to her music career, Ferreira has also dabbled in acting. She has appeared in films such as The Green Inferno and Baby Driver, as well as television shows such as Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone.

