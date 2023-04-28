The Full Monty Tour 2023: Tickets, cast, dates, venues and more

The Full Monty Tour is set to take the UK by storm with its nationwide tour starting on September 14, 2023. The highly anticipated production is based on the award-winning 1997 film The Full Monty, which follows a group of unemployed steelworkers who turn to stripping to make ends meet.

The Full Monty play promises to be just as heartwarming and entertaining as the beloved movie, with the added thrill of live theater. Fans of the film will be delighted to hear that the show has been written by the same author, Simon Beaufoy, and features all the memorable characters and scenes of the movie.

It will star Danny Hatchard as Gaz, Jake Quickenden as Guy, Bill Ward as Gerald, Neil Hurst as Dave, Ben Onwukwe as Horse and Nicholas Prasad as Lomper.

Tickets for shows in York, Aylesbury, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester are now available to buy from ATG Tickets, while other dates and tickets will be available to buy from individual theater websites.

The Full Monty Tour will begin in Cheltenham and end in Leicester

The cast will kick off their months-long scheduled tour with their performance at Cheltenham, which is scheduled to take place from September 14-23, 2023. After visiting several cities across the UK, the cast will finally wrap up their tour with their Leicester show from March 26-30, 2024.

The following are the complete details of the venues with the additional new dates of the tour:

September 14-23, 2023 – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

September 26-30, 2023 – Buxton, Opera House

October 2-7, 2023 – Coventry, Belgrade Theatre

October 10-14, 2023 – Chester, Storyhouse Theatre

October 17-21, 2023 – York, Grand Opera House

October 24-28, 2023 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

October 30 - November 4, 2023 – Nottingham

November 7-11, 2023 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

November 14-18, 2023 – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

November 21-25, 2023 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

November 27 - December 2, 2023 – Cardiff, New Theatre

December 5-9, 2023 – Blackpool, Winter Gardens

January 16-20, 2024 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

January 23-27, 2024 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

January 30 - February 3, 2024 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

February 6-10, 2024 – Southend-on-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

February 13-17, 2024 – Manchester, Opera House

February 20-24, 2024 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal

February 27 - March 2, 2024 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

March 5-9, 2024 – Carlisle, The Sands Centre

March 11-16, 2024 – Dartford, The Orchard Theatre

March 19-23, 2024 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

March 26-30, 2024 – Leicester, Curve

The Full Monty Tour cast announcement includes fan-favorites Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden, and more

The following artists will grace the Full Monty Tour stage:

Danny Hatchard

Hatchard is an English actor best known for his role as Lee Carter in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. He will play the role of Gaz in the stage production of The Full Monty.

Jake Quickenden

British singer and television personality Jake Quickenden rose to fame after appearing on the ninth and eleventh series of The X Factor UK. He later participated in other reality shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice. The audience will see him play the role of Guy in the stage adaptation of The Full Monty.

Bill Ward

Bill Ward is an English actor best known for his role as Charlie Stubbs in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. He has also appeared in other television shows such as Doctor Who, The Bill, and Emmerdale. He will play Gerald's character in the stage production of The Full Monty.

Neil Hurst

Hurst is a British actor and comedian who has appeared in several stage productions and television shows. The audience will see him play Dave's character in the stage adaptation of The Full Monty.

Ben Onwukwe

Best known for his role as Stuart in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, Ben Onwukwe has also appeared in other television shows like The Bill, Holby City, and Doctors. He will play the role of Horse in the stage production of The Full Monty.

Nicholas Prasad

Nicholas Prasad is a British actor who has appeared in several stage productions and television shows. He will portray Lomper in the stage adaptation of Full Monty.

The Full Monty play is based on the 1997 Oscar-nominated film of the same name

The Full Monty is a 1997 British comedy-drama film directed by Peter Cattaneo. The film follows a group of unemployed steelworkers from Sheffield, England, who decide to form a male striptease act to earn some money. It was a critical and commercial success, receiving widespread acclaim for its performances, direction, and themes.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won the BAFTA Award for Best Film. It also won numerous other awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by a Cast and a European Film Award for Best Film.

The show has since become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring stage adaptations and even a musical. The phrase 'Monty' has also entered common usage, meaning to do something to the fullest or most complete extent.

Overall, the film is widely regarded as a classic of British cinema and is considered one of the defining films of the 1990s.

