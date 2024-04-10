What is Angel Reese’s hair care routine?

Angel Reese, the renowned basketball player from Louisiana State University, has showcased her penchant for fashion and beauty on the court. When she is not playing basketball, she has been spotted posing in her best clothes and makeup.

Apart from her excellent basketball skills, the 6'3" tall baller has stunned her fans with her mesmerizing hairdos. On the court, she usually appears with a long ponytail, while her Instagram feed is filled with different hairstyles, leaving beauty enthusiasts awestruck.

The haircare routine of Angel Reese has become a trending topic of discussion nowadays. The athlete is quite open about her haircare routine, mentioning the award-winning brand Mielle Organics. She is the ambassador of the brand and uses its thermal spray and gel. Along with these products, Angel uses a satin cap during her bedtime.

Which are the products Angel Reese uses in her haircare routine?

Bayou Barbie, the moniker of Angel Reese, accentuates her fashion and beauty preferences on the court. In the haircare routine, she uses,

Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal Oil & Heat Spray

Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Super Hold Edge Gel

Angel has said to the People that her grandmother inspired her the most. She mentioned,

"My grandma used to always tell me that back in the day when she played sports, she always had her lipstick on. She’s always emphasized looking good on the court."

When the People asked the player about the skincare routine, she mentioned,

"I'll do my basketball, my school, my photo shoots and everything, but I always make time for beauty. It’s something that is super important to me and something that I really love."

She continued,

"I use this thermal oil spray because I flat iron my hair pretty often, so of course I want to protect my hair when I apply heat. And this gel is for my edges. During games I sweat a lot, and it has a pretty good hold on them. And it smells good, too."

Read more: What is Lili Reinhart’s Armani Beauty makeup regime? Products explored

1) Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal Oil & Heat Spray

Bayou Barbie revealed that she uses the Mongongo oil thermal heat protection spray from Mielle, which supposedly has a blended solution of almonds, Mongongo oils, and sacha inchi. This product protects heat and curl patterns. The inclusion of Grapeseed oil and hydrolyzed wheat protein supposedly keeps the hair frizz-free.

Price: $9.99 (Mielle, Amazon)

2) Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Super Hold Edge Gel

Another must-have in Angel Reese's hair care routine is the Pomegranate and Honey Super Hold Edge Gel, a solution for type 4 hair. This product supposedly aids in holding coiled hair for a long time. It comprises lemon extract, castor oil, and Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Price: $6.99 (Mielle, Amazon)

Apart from these haircare products, Angel Reese uses silk sleeping caps during bedtime. She said:

"I always sleep with this on. Every night. Anywhere I travel, I have to have it,... I use a silk pillow as well, but I need this directly on my head."

Also, the player shared that she loves to invest in good hair dryer products to provide more volume to her hair.

Read more: "Gorgeous Legends": Fans swoon over Venus and Serena Williams look as two pose together for the Wyn beauty x Ulta beauty campaign