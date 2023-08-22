What are Anti-Fungal Sprays? Benefits, usage, and more details explored

Anti-fungal sprays are used to treat athlete's foot and varied common fungal infections. These sprays are topical medicines sealed with active ingredients like miconazole nitrate or tolnaftate for direct application on the skin. These are readily obtainable from chemists or supermarkets without any prescription. Barring these sprays, creams, lotions, powders, and pills also acts as a curative method.

In connection to this, Todd Minars, MD, a dermatologist certified by the board, explained,

"Each vehicle has pros and cons, but sometimes it is just preference."

Since the athlete's foot is rather painful and aggravating, it takes much care and precautions. These infections are clubbed with itching, burning and stinging, leaving red scar marks on the skin surface.

And treating them on the first go is generally recommended to avoid further deterioration and spreading on the other body parts.

Further details explored on Anti-Fungal Sprays, benefits, usage

Tinea Pedis, or athlete's foot, is a serious skin ailment that might aggravate and affect other body regions when not treated on time. Anti-fungal sprays treat this infection because they are user-friendly and act directly on the affected fungal-infected areas.

Apart from the athlete's foot, other related skin infections, like jock itch (tinea cruris), ringworm (tinea corporis), vaginal thrush (candida albicans), and certain other dandruff forms, can also be treated using an anti-fungal spray. In a similar context, Todd Minars stated,

"Drying is good when treating common fungal infections because the fungus likes moist skin folds—like the groin for jock itch or between two sweaty toes in athlete's foot. [It's] even better if the anti-fungal medication not only kills the fungus but also helps dry the moist area."

Board-certified dermatologist at Bergen Dermatology, Naana Boakye, MD, MPH, explained in this context that these sprays are often used to treat specific body areas with fungal infections, mainly the hands and feet.

Check out the benefits, proper usage method, and added traits of these anti-fungal sprays.

Benefits of using Anti-fungal sprays

Employing anti-fungal sprays for body infections proffers several noteworthy advantages. Below are some of the key advantages:

These sprays target and eliminate the skin infection's root cause, stopping it from outspreading or deteriorating.

They equip the skin with instantaneous relief from the pain, redness, and itching associated with fungal diseases, enabling quicker healing.

Anti-fungal sprays support subsiding rash and soreness, repairing the skin's texture and elevating recovery.

Further, these user-friendly sprays enable even application to the concerned regions.

Using the anti-fungal sprays in the correct manner

Most anti-fungal sprays are applied on clean, dry skin twice a day. One typically requires 1-2 weeks of an anti-fungal spray, while serious cases might require at least 4 weeks for healing. Concerning the same, Boakye stated,

"Even if symptoms begin to clear, you should continue using the full prescribed amount of medication to avoid a relapse in the infection."

When using these sprays, one should follow the correct application technique for the most promising outcomes. Below is the correct usage of the spray:

Clean and dry the infected area before spraying for easy penetration of the medication

Shake the spray well, hold it away from the skin (approximately 15 centimeters), and apply a thin layer, blanketing the infected area. At the same time, the too-close application might result in skin irritation.

Once applied, let the spray dry thoroughly and apply a medicinal dressing on the infected area.

Who must avoid anti-fungal spray?

If an individual is allergic to any ingredients in an anti-fungal spray, they should not use the same. Besides skin allergies or rashes, these fungal sprays have few severe side effects. Regarding the same, Boakye commented,

"In some cases, the treatment area may become irritated when using an anti-fungal spray, and you may experience mild redness, burning, or stinging. However, if you encounter severe side effects, like an allergic reaction, stop the medication and... contact your doctor immediately."

Further, a person with any skin cut might use an anti-fungal cream rather than a spray to avoid uncomfortable burning and stinging sensations.

Anti-fungal sprays are an effective treatment for athlete's foot and other fungal skin infections, especially the ones on the hands, toes, or other body areas. Right from 1-2 weeks' use to 4-week medication, these anti-fungal sprays cater to profitable results.

Anti-fungal spray can be applied on hands, toes, or other body areas to keep the infection at bay. (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get the right outcome, one should consult a board-certified dermatologist for further aggravation.