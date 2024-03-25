What is banana powder and how to add it to your makeup regime?

Banana powder has been quite celebrated recently. It has an assortment of benefits, and its importance in the whole makeup regime can be quite unmatched. Confusion regarding this product is quite common, some comparing it with setting powder and others mixing it up with baking powder. This yellow-hued powder is a kind of mutli-use loose powder.

From color correction to oil absorption, banana powder can work magically on the makeup, meticulously discarding a cakey finish. The fine texture and lightweight finish of the powder makes it a coveted one among makeup enthusiasts and celebrities. With the viral baking process in the makeup regime, banana powder has become the buzzword in the beauty realm.

Why should banana powder be in your makeup regime?

Banana powder began its journey among theatre artists. One of the most renowned celebrity makeup artists, Ben Nye, understood the importance of setting makeup for a long time. In his eponymous brand he invented the Ben Nye Banana luxury powder, which became famous and was used by performers to retain makeup for long. However, it took Kim Kardashian and her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, for the product to gain popularity among masses.

Using banana powder can provide an array of benefits. Firstly, this yellow-hued loose powder can help as a color corrector of dark eyes. It also absorbs oil. Makeup tends to appear chalky before a camera and this powder can be used to discard the cakiness. Banana powder suits every skin tone.

How to apply banana powder?

Banana powder application is a little different from that of other powders. The application technique also depends on its purpose. While one can use it for highlighting purposes, the powder can be used for baking or oil absorption.

Step 1: Base preparation

Before using the yellow-hued powder, it is important to create the base. One can begin with moisturizer and primer to create the canvas for perfect makeup. After prepping the skin, one can apply foundation with a sponge or brush.

Once the foundation is applied, it is time to smear the concealer. Using a concealer under the eyes and highlighted areas can bring a sculpted effect to the face.

Step 2: Applying the powder in the right place

After applying the concealer, it is important to set it. To create a subtle look, one can use the powder under the eyes and keep it for at least five minutes. In the meantime, the concealer will be set in its place.

Also, one can use the powder at the higher parts of the face like the nose, forehead, cheekbones, and under contour. One must remember to use a fluffy brush while applying the product.

Step 3: Sweep off the product

The final step of the process is to sweep off the extra product after some time. It should appear matte at the end, discarding the chalky look.

In the meantime, the powder will absorb the oil and help to set all makeup products properly.

This revolutionary makeup product is a must-have for any beauty enthusiast. Choosing quality products and applying them in low quantities can bring a matte look while keeping the makeup intact.