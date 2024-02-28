10 Most popular makeup brands of 2024 

When it comes to popular makeup brands, several names stand out in the beauty industry. With so many popular brands on the market backed by new launches, more products and formulations are easily available than ever before.

Some of the beloved makeup labels comprise MAC Cosmetics, known for its professional-quality products and varied shades; NARS, glorified for its sleek packaging and creative formulas; and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, lauded for its inclusive tack toward beauty.

These popular makeup labels continue to intrigue makeup enthusiasts with their ingenious products, trend-setting packs, and dedication to inclusivity and multiplicity in beauty.

10 most popular and globally acclaimed makeup brands in 2024

From the all-time classic ones to the new entrants, beauty enthusiasts now have all the luxury to cherry-pick their favorites from any of the globally acclaimed makeup brands. Assisting on this ground, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 10 best makeup brands in 2024 that a cosmetic lover can lay their hands on.

Armani Beauty

Hourglass

Fenty Beauty

L’Oréal Paris

Pat McGrath Labs

Kosas

NARS Cosmetics

Charlotte Tilbury

Urban Decay

ILIA Beauty

1) Armani Beauty

With its launch in 2000, this international fashion house has become a key player in the luxury beauty scene. Thanks to its makeup products, this cosmetic brand takes a cue from its incredibly high-performing cosmetic formulas.

Hero makeup product:

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($69/official website) has been a true cult classic and a staple for pro makeup artists and devoted beauty enthusiasts. With its decent build-up, this makeup foundation with 10 variant shades, which is the brand's initial cosmetic product, delivers a velvety yet radiant finish.

2) Hourglass

Ever since 2004, the brand Hourglass has followed the motto of sustainable and cruelty-free makeup products. With a long list of celebrity endorsements and beauty fans, this makeup brand's beauty products are all luxurious, high-performing ones catering to all categories.

Hero makeup product:

Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick ($49/Amazon), one of this makeup brand's fast-selling products, is an easy-to-use complexion perfector. Catering to the perfect touch-ups, this foundation stick is waterproof yet weightless, thanks to its creamy formula that glides on flawlessly. Further, its innovative triangular tip turns out to be its cookie point.

3) Fenty Beauty

Rihanna, the American music superstar, launched the beauty brand Fenty Beauty, back in 2017 and got the inspiration from the lack of shades in the makeup industry. Fenty Beauty's complexion makeup products are a staple, thanks to its expansive range of 40 different shades.

Hero makeup product:

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($40/Sephora) gives impressive results, owing to its full coverage and matte finish effect. Incredibly lightweight and velvety on the skin, this long-wear foundation blurs lines and blemishes, and generally leaves the complexion looking flawless.

4) L’Oréal Paris

This is one of the biggest makeup brands, a multinational behemoth with hair, skincare, and makeup product lines. L'Oréal Paris' cosmetics collection is teeming with cult-classic favorites for most beauty enthusiasts, at affordable prices.

Hero makeup product:

L'Oréal Paris' Voluminous Original Mascara ($8.98/Amazon), makes lashes look up to five times thicker, with no clots. Loaded with plenty of conditioning ingredients and extra fringe benefits, this is a staple for many pro makeup artists.

5) Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath, a legend, and one of the most prolific makeup artists of all time, partnered with multiple brands before finally launching her eponymous makeup line in 2015. This makeup brand is for those who love using high-quality and edgy cosmetics, thanks to its holographic shadows and gilded lips.

Hero makeup product:

The masterpiece, Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo ($50/Sephora), is a dual-ended stick that touts a transparent, ultra-creamy balm on one end and a shimmery, equally creamy highlight shade on the other.

6) Kosas

Relatively a newcomer, this makeup brand is all about quick and uncomplicated beauty. Courtesy of its cosmetic products curated with tout skin-loving ingredients, it features unique, comfortable textures. For instance, its tinted face oil and liquid shadow fall under the "clean brand beauty tag," restricting over 2500 ingredients.

Hero makeup product:

Kosas' Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara ($38.20/Amazon) is made of a standout formula touted with an oversized, curved brush that curls, volumizes, and builds a clump-free formula infused with hair-conditioning ingredients.

7) NARS Cosmetics

Taking baby steps with its small line of 12 lipsticks, this makeup brand quickly turned into a veritable beauty juggernaut, thanks to its classy black and white packaging and bold product names (Climax mascara, Orgasm blush). NARS Cosmetics has been a staple of a distinctive beauty scene for decades, yet remains refreshed and creative.

Hero makeup product:

Initially launched in 1999, Nars Blush in Orgasm ($32/official website) remains the best-selling blush in America. With its attention-grabbing name, and universally flattering color—the perfect blend of peach and pink— this blush has earned it a spot in so many women’s bags.

8) Charlotte Tilbury

The British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is a red-carpet staple for many who's who of the tinsel town. Known for her glamorous and feminine looks, the founder launched her eponymous line in 2012 for women. Thanks to the brand's chic packaging, Charlotte Tilbury's products are creating waves in the cosmetic industry.

Hero makeup product:

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick is truly perfect pinky-nude and the formula is matte, thanks to vitamin E and hydrating oils in the mix.

9) Urban Decay

Being an anomaly when it first hit the market back in 1996, this makeup brand creates bold and unapologetically brash cosmetic products, giving an edgy vibe. With a focus on innovative formulas and statement-making colors and textures, this brand has come up with multiple spin-offs.

Hero makeup product:

This iconic Naked Heat Palette from Urban Decay ($59/Amazon) boasts a dozen warm-toned neutrals, ranging from the requisite peach and copper hues to incredible reds and even plums, in myriad finishes.

10) ILIA Beauty

Putting clean beauty on the map, this makeup brand prioritizes ingredients and contains high amounts of skincare ingredients, emphasizing its sustainable packaging.

Hero makeup product:

ILIA Beauty Super Skin Tint SPF 40 is not only for the sheer coverage and glowy finish but also delivers the daily dose of SPF. With its SPF 40, this skin tint comes with a dropper applicator, for an easy-to-get application.

No matter what type of makeup a beauty enthusiast is looking for, these 10 most popular makeup brands in 2024 keep to their promises. Anyone can avail of their cosmetic goodies from their online sites or e-commerce platforms in a few clicks.