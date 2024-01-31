Kendall Jenner’s look for the latest L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara campaign wins the internet: “Face Of Love”

The French personal care brand has featured Kendall Jenner for the campaign of their newly launched product, L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara. On January 28, 2024, L'Oreal Paris introduced the new product via their social media platforms, where Kendall Jenner posed with the Panorama Mascara. The personal care brand has shared various Instagram reels and photos.

Kendall's wide fanbase jumped in to compliment her new visuals. Her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, has also been featured in one of the Instagram reels shared by the brand. Netizens are impressed with the look of the Jenner sister and are calling her absolutely stunning.

Fans are completely swayed by the new look of Kendall for L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara campaign (Image via @lorealparis/Instagram)

Fans are obsessed with Kendall Jenner's visuals in the new L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara campaign

Since 2007, Kendall Jenner has gradually set her foot strongly in the fashion and entertainment industry. She has appeared on the covers of various magazines, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Allure. In July 2023, L'Oreal Paris officially announced her as their global brand ambassador.

Kendall has been featured in many projects and campaigns for the personal care brand, including the recent L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara campaign. The brand introduced the product with the American model by stating,

"@kendalljenner’s secret to beautiful lashes: our new Panorama mascara. A single swipe transforms your lashes into a flawless, voluminous masterpiece. The secrets out! @kendalljenner’s dream lashes are thanks to the new Panorama Mascara."

In the new photos and videos for the campaign, Kendall is wearing a black turtleneck off-shoulder dress with a sleek ponytail hairstyle. She is already popular for her visuals, and with the new L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara campaign, her fans are getting more obsessed with her looks.

Netizens are praising Kendall Jenner in the comments of the Instagram posts shared by the brand. According to fans, she is the iconic model of this generation.

(Image via Sportskeeda)

(Image via Sportskeeda)

(Image via Sportskeeda)

What is the new L'Oreal Paris Panorama Mascara?

Panorama Mascara is a new volumizing mascara from L'Oreal Paris that features a multi-level bristle brush for even application for each lash from the inner to the outer corner. It is tested under ophthalmological control and is suitable for all eye types, including sensitive ones. The product is currently available on the brand's official website for $15.99. It is available in three shades: blackest black, black, and black brown.