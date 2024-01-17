“Kinda sense something great coming”: Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix’s latest Vogue Korea feature is reported to be sponsored by Bvlgari Parfums

Felix of Stray Kids has graced the pages of Vogue Korea magazine's February 2024 issue, instantly making fans fall for his striking visuals. On January 15, 2024, Vogue Korea shared two photos of the star on various social media platforms, revealing a never-before-seen look featuring Felix's curly black hair. This collaboration is also anticipated to be released as a 13-page spread accompanied by an interview on the specified date.

Expand Tweet

What added an extra layer of interest to this collaboration was Vogue Korea's partnership with Bvlgari Parfumes. Although Felix has previously been seen adorned in Bvlgari, this marked his first official collaboration with the luxury brand. The news was disclosed by a staff member of the perfume brand who shared nothing but praise for the star.

"I have manifested this," a Bvlgari staff member calls Stray Kids' Felix an 'angel,' leaving STAYs feeling proud and excited

Stray Kids' Felix, who recently swept fans off their feet with his collaboration with Vogue Korea, was later unveiled to have this photoshoot sponsored by the luxury brand Bvlgari itself.

Expand Tweet

The talk of the town however has been the Stray Kids' member's curly black hair, a distinctive feature that has dominated fashion discussions since the release of this pictorial. Confirmation of the collaboration came through an Instagram post by a Bvlgari staff member who expressed their excitement, stating:

“Our Year-end issue that was full of ridiculously love and passion!!! And finally, it begins. This chronicle was carried out with the long-term raindrops of Bulgari Parfums Director Soo-in, Manager Soo-Manjae, and Director of Shout-out to Vogue to Sanctify Bvlgari Parfum. We are so happy that this angelic sweetheart has come to us. We can't wait for the reviews and conversation.”

Here, the staff member has evidently referred to the Stray Kids star as the "angel," fueling fans' anticipations about an upcoming full-fledged collaboration. However, this revelation ended up allegedly confirming Felix's collaboration with Bvlgari Parfums.

Here are some reactions to this Instagram post as well as this sponsored collaboration:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Witnessing Felix being recognized by household names is undoubtedly a symbol of his current stature, making the fans say that he is destined for even greater things. Notably, the star had previously attended a Bvlgari Serpenti event held in June 2023, hinting at a potential collaboration.

The recent perfume endeavor further fuels speculation about an upcoming major collaboration. Given Felix's unofficial and long association with Bvlgari watches, fans are eagerly anticipating an official announcement and are actively manifesting an exciting collaboration.

Recently, on the same above-mentioned date of January 17, Felix, along with idols like BTS' Jimin and RM, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, etc, was awarded the title of "babygirl men" by Vogue business.

According to the publication, the idols who have defied the gender norms just by being their true selves are the awardees of this particular title.