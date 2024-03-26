What is berry girl makeup? Steps and products to ace the trending makeup look

Strawberry girl makeup dominated makeup trends during winter and with the advent of spring and summer, berry girl makeup is taking center stage. As the name suggests, berry girl makeup comprises makeup products on the lips, eyes, and cheeks with a berry undertone.

While beauty enthusiasts opt for coral and pink undertone shades of makeup products when curating summer makeup looks, the berry girl makeup trend is all about using bold shades and creating a subtle yet chic makeup look.

The makeup look doesn't entail layering a lot of products for juicy-looking makeup and the berry shade which is the hero of this makeup trend flatters all skin tones.

Steps to curate the Berry Girl makeup trend

Showcasing how to rock the berry girl makeup trend, Sydney Sweeney sported the makeup look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the release of her romantic comedy Anyone But You. The actress is known for sporting subtle glam at most of her appearances and switching to the berry makeup trend uniquely accentuated her features.

Beauty influencer Haley Kim posted a berry girl makeup tutorial wherein she uses varied shades on her eyes, lips, and cheeks.

Like every long-lasting and glowing makeup look, the trending makeup look begins with skin prep which involves cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. Adequate skin prep ensures that makeup products glide easily on the skin and don’t appear dry or cakey.

For the next step, can opt for color correction to conceal and even out pigmented areas and dark spots. However, the trending makeup look can also be transformed into an everyday makeup look by ditching foundation, concealer, and color corrector.

Once the base makeup is done, the berry-toned makeup look can be achieved by using berry-coloured shades on the eyes, cheeks, and lips which makes it a minimal product makeup look.

Since the result of this viral makeup trend is to offer a fresh-looking face with bold undertones that enhance one's features, beauty enthusiasts can skip the products used for heavy glam.

Makeup products to nail the berry girl makeup look

Some of the makeup products that will help beauty enthusiasts nail the berry girl makeup trend include:

Dior Lip Glow Oil in the shade Berry ($54):

Dior’s lip glow oil features a nurturing and glossy formula that brings out the natural color of the lips. Infused with cherry oil, the lip glow oil delivers a non-sticky, non-greasy shine to the lips and the berry shade is ideal for those seeking a glossy formula for the makeup trend instead of a matte shade.

MILK MAKEUP Cooling Water Jelly Tint in the Shade Splash ($24):

Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Jelly Tint in the shade Splash is a berry plum formula that doubles up as lip stain and blush. The product is unique owing to a bouncy jelly texture and color that lasts all day long. The cooling water jelly tint is infused with aloe, vegan collagen, and seawater to offer a refreshing effect to the skin.

Tarte maracuja juicy lip vinyl in the shade Sheer Berry ($34):

Tarte’s maracuja juicy lip vinyl is a shiny, juicy formula that offers a wet-look finish for the lips and is infused with hyaluronic acid, ten plus superfruit complex, and maracuja. The product offers a soft blurring effect which minimizes the appearance of lip lines.

PATRICK TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo ($52):

One of Patrick Ta’s best-selling blush duo, the Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo features Patrick’s viral cream-over-powder blush formula with rich pigments that blend and offer a skin-like finish.

Ideal to create the berry girl makeup, one must opt for this blush duo in the shade She's Wanted which is a rich berry shade featuring a dark plum shade and a dark rose shade.

The berry girl trend is an addition to the multiple subtle yet chic makeup looks that go viral over social media platforms. Since the makeup trend flatters all skin tones, beauty enthusiasts can recreate the look using a handful of bold products with berry tones.