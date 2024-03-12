What is better, Keratin treatment or Brazilian blowout?

Men and women face hair dilemmas, but fortunately, hair treatments like Brazilian blowouts and Keratin treatments handle bad hair days. These hair straightening treatments aim to control common hair woes like frizziness.

While both hair treatments aim to de-frizz hair and make the hair feel shiny, smooth, and healthy, the two must not be confused to be the same treatment. Brazilian blowout is a trademarked term for a type of keratin treatment. They create an outer protein layer cocooning hair strands, making them sleek and shiny. But, while all Brazilian blowouts are keratin treatments, not all keratin treatments are considered Brazilian blowouts.

For anybody confused with these two haircare treatments, this article aims to clarify the key differences between keratin-based hair treatments and Brazilian blowouts and explore the pros and cons of both.

What is Keratin treatment?

Protein keratin is something the body naturally makes—it’s what hair is made up of. However, not properly taking care of the tresses, hair colors, and styling practices depletes keratin, altering the strength and stability of the hair, leading to hair woes like dry, frizzy hair and flyaways, which a keratin treatment can fix.

Keratin-based hair treatment is a rejuvenating treatment that infuses keratin protein into hair strands. Treating it with the very essence that makes up the hair, keratin hair treatments have restorative powers that transform weakened and damaged strands, ensuring each strand exudes resilience and strength.

Pros and cons of Keratin treatment

Keratin-based haircare treatment offers multiple benefits, such as:

Keratin hair treatment lessens the look of split ends, temporarily, by introducing a protein that bonds the hair back together, resulting in soft, smooth hair.

One can enjoy less frizzy hair with a keratin-based treatment as the protein fortifies and strengthens the strand, smoothing flyaways and reducing hair breakage.

When the hair is not washed too often, the keratin-based hair treatment can last for several months.

Some of the cons of a Keratin treatment include:

Keratin hair treatments are not for all hair types as some, especially those with a finer hair texture can experience build-up on the hair cuticle, making the hair feel heavier.

Maintaining keratin-treated hair requires skipping wash day for three to four days after getting the treatment and investing in pro-grade and the best shampoos and conditioners free of sulfates and sodium chloride.

What is a Brazilian blowout?

A Brazilian hair treatment creates a protective layer around each strand using a solution containing a combination of protein and amino acids, which helps smooth locks and fight frizz. Brazilian blowout hair will also have a noticeable fabulous sheen to it right after getting the treatment, along with a gradual straightening effect.

Pros and cons of Brazilian blowout

The benefits of a Brazilian blowout include:

Brazilian blowouts use plant-based amino acids to cocoon the hair with a protein coating to eliminate frizz, making stresses look smoother and straighter.

A Brazilian blowout is customizable, so one can have the treatment tailored to the texture of their hair, which ensures a safer option and optimum results are achieved.

Aftercare for Brazilian blowout-treated hair is simple, as there’s no downtime needed before washing the hair. The hair can be washed anytime after getting the treatment.

Brazilian blowouts also have some cons:

While a Brazilian hair treatment gives immediate smoothing benefits to hair, the results are not long-lasting.

Although not all, many Brazilian treatments use formaldehyde, which can be dangerous when inhaled and has been linked to side effects like light-headedness and irritation.

Difference between Keratin treatment and Brazilian blowout

Both hair treatments can only be done by professionals at the salon, and they can range anywhere from $200 to $600, depending on hair length and thickness. However, Brazilian blowouts take a shorter time to perform, usually taking one to two hours at the salon. Meanwhile, Keratin hair treatments require more patience, with three-hour sessions, sometimes even longer.

Usually, with proper downtime and care, the effects on Keratin-treated hair can last up to six months, offering a long-lasting result, while a Brazilian blowout only has straightening effects that last for up to three months.

While both haircare treatments tame flyaways and frizziness, the Brazilian blowout is meant more as a hair straightening treatment, while the Keratin treatment is intended for more of a de-frizzing and smoothing system.

Key takeaways

For those looking to rejuvenate dull, tired, and frizzy hair with hair-smoothing effects, a keratin treatment is ideal as it repairs strands at their essence. Those looking for less frizziness and a straighter hair finish may opt for a Brazilian blowout treatment.

