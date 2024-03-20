What are broccoli freckles? Everything to know about the viral trend 

TikTok is home to a plethora of makeup trends, with the most recent one being the broccoli freckles trend, which has generated 10.7 million views so far and has been recreated by multiple beauty enthusiasts. While a lot of people have natural freckles, this trend has made it easy for people to create freckles on their own, thereby allowing them to accentuate makeup looks.

While the trend may sound bizarre for some, so far, it has been working for beauty influencers who are reviewing the trend for their followers on social media. Additionally, it takes less time and effort than the former henna-freckles trend, which required one to use a henna cone and dry the henna to get a freckled look.

The broccoli freckles trend has been dubbed quick, convenient, and even environmentally friendly.

How to create broccoli freckles? Tips and tricks for beauty enthusiasts

Freckles have always been a trend one way or the other. This includes the faux freckles trend in addition to other makeup techniques allowing people to get the natural look of freckles. However, most of these freckle trends involved the use of a precise tip-consisting tool and dot-by-dot application, which takes a lot of time.

The broccoli freckle trend involves a simple process wherein all one requires is fresh broccoli and just a small piece of the vegetable. The broccoli can be dipped into a bronzer, concealer, or a dark shade of foundation and stamped into the cheeks to create a collective freckle-like effect.

The key to achieving perfect broccoli freckles is to use the right shade of the product, especially shades that are darker than one’s skin tone to make the freckles look enhanced instead of looking blended into the skin. With the arrival of spring, some people may seek a sun-kissed look, which is best complemented by freckles. This trend offers an easy method of attaining the same.

Influencer Zak Heath, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, uploaded a video trying the broccoli freckles trend and shared it as a staple in his makeup regime. In an interview with Newsweek, Zak Heath shared that he tried his hands at the faux freckle trend using a freckle pen, and while the freckle pen works well, using broccoli to create faux freckles is apparently easier.

Commenting on discovering the vegetable as an alternative to the freckle pen, Zak Heath stated:

"I thought broccoli, because of its shape, could be a fun alternative. I tried it thinking it will make my face look quite muddy and it will be hard to blend out the eyeshadow I used as the brown pigment, but it really did work!"

Additionally, Zak also shared that most makeup hack videos look easy. However, there is a lot of trial and error involved, which wasn’t the case with the broccoli freckles trend. He calls it the easiest faux freckle hack and states that he has used it off the camera multiple times.

The ideal way to achieve sun-kissed freckles using broccoli is to use a fresh piece of broccoli and dip it in bronzer. One can use the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer ($78.50) or Maybelline City Bronzer Powder ($11.99) for the same. Alternate products used for faux freckles using broccoli include a darker shade of concealer or foundation.

The broccoli freckle trend is one of many easy makeup hacks trending on TikTok, which allows beauty enthusiasts to create a sun-kissed freckled look with easily available products and in less time as compared to other faux freckle methods.