What day is BLACKPINK performing at Coachella? Time, date, and all you need to know 

BLACKPINK has been confirmed as one of the headlining acts at the upcoming Coachella 2023 music festival in. This will mark the first time that the highly popular South Korean girl group will be performing at the famous festival, which has become known for its star-studded lineup.

The 2023 Coachella music festival will feature some of the world's biggest names in the music industry. The event will also be available to stream on Coachella's YouTube channel.

Tickets are already sold out for the festival, but there are a few passes left for the second weekend of the festival on Coachella's official website. The tickets are available for $549 for general admission, and VIP tickets cost $1,069. However, prices can vary according to demand and availability.

BLACKPINK will be performing on Saturday, April 15 and April 22 at the Coachella Music Festival

BLACKPINK is set to perform and headline the highly anticipated festival of the year. The group will headline the Coachella Music Festival alongside artists like Bad Bunny, Rosalia, and Frank Ocean at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

BLACKPINK's performance will be the main focus for the fans and audience. The group will take the stage for their performance at 9 pm local time on Saturday, April 15, and will also perform on April 22.

The performance can be enjoyed on YouTube via live stream, as Coachella announced that the festival will be available to stream on its official YouTube channel.

BLACKPINK's appearance at Coachella will mark a historic moment. This will mark the first time a K-pop group will perform at the renowned event. Fans have been buzzing with excitement since the announcement and can't wait to see the idols take the stage.

The group, which consists of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, has taken the music world by storm since they debuted in 2016, with their infectious pop hits and high-energy performances.

BLACKPINK was featured in Forbes' 30 under 30 list of Asia

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group managed by YG Entertainment. Their debut single album, Square One, was released on August 8, 2016, and included the songs Whistle and Boombayah. Both songs were commercially successful, with Whistle debuting at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and Boombayah peaking at number seven.

Throughout their careers, they have received recognition at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the Gaon Chart Music Awards, and the Melon Music Awards. They also won the Best Group award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first Korean girl group to win a VMA.

The band has been recognized for its global impact, becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella. They also featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2019. They have also collaborated with artists such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, further expanding their reach and influence.

In 2020, BLACKPINK's single Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marked the group's highest-charting song to date. The song also peaked at number 1 on Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Overall, the South Korean group has had impressive success on various charts and platforms, solidifying its position as one of the most popular and influential K-pop groups in the world.

