Did Bad Bunny sign a contract with WWE? Details on the rapper's in-ring appearances so far

Bad Bunny initially gained popularity as a SoundCloud rapper before establishing himself as one of the biggest names in the music industry. He has shared his admiration for wrestling in past interviews and was recently announced as the host of WWE Backlash, which will take place in his hometown of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to WWE. Even though he has not signed an official contract, he continues to make his presence known. In 2021, the Grammy award-winning megastar debuted at Royal Rumble, where he performed his hit single "Booker T" and was involved in a segment with The Miz. In the following weeks, the singer made multiple appearances where he and Damian Priest had encounters with John Morrison and The Miz.

At WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, he made his in-ring debut in a tag-team match alongside Priest against Miz and Morrison. The artist's performance received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, as he executed several big moves and showcased his athleticism.

After a few months of hiatus, he competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble and impressively eliminated decorated wrestlers such as Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler to make the final five.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it,” Bunny on becoming the host of Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Bad Bunny has been praised for his athleticism and respect for the industry. The world-renowned artist made waves with his presence and helped bring a new audience to the wrestling organization.

His in-ring performance at WrestleMania 37 was particularly praised, with many fans referring to it as one of the best celebrity appearances on WWE.

Bad Bunny could take on Dominik Mysterio at Backlash

At the recent Show of Shows this weekend, the WWE Universe witnessed Bad Bunny confiscate a steel chain from Dominik Mysterio before he could use it against his father in their match. Many have speculated that a possible feud could be brewing between the two.

On RAW after Mania on Monday night, Dom attacked Rey Mysterio after a match against Austin Theory. Bad Bunny watched from the crowd, and Dom tried to knock him out, though the singer blocked it and knocked the 25-year-old to the ground.

Priest, who formerly worked with the Grammy winner, was unhappy about the interference and proceeded to assault him. Priest sent the singer through the announcer's table, reportedly injuring him.

Fans took to Twitter right after the altercation, sharing their thoughts on a tag team brawl between Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest against Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny.

While nothing has been announced yet, it is already a highly anticipated dream match following the singer's recent involvement.

