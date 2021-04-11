"He earned my respect" - 2-time WWE Champion hails Bad Bunny for impressive in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny shocked the WWE Universe with his jaw-dropping performance. He teamed up with Damian Priest to lock horns with The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at the pay-per-view.

Bad Bunny came prepared for the WrestleMania match and stole the show with his creative in-ring maneuvers. Several fans have even gone as far as saying that Bad Bunny delivered the best WWE match featuring a celebrity.

Following the match, Miz and Morrison revealed that Bad Bunny had earned their respect after their WrestleMania match.

"The last time I checked we are the greatest tag team of the 21st century. This match wasn't about preparation. It is about respect. It goes to show that maybe hard work does pay off. I can't believe I am actually going to say this, he gained my respect."

John Morrison agreed with The Miz, but he also added that Bad Bunny had a little bit of luck on his side during the match.

"He came in with work ethic, he put in a ton of hard work. But there's the luck factor. Could have something to do with it."

Miz and Morrison started feuding with Bad Bunny at Royal Rumble. They engaged in several altercations on various episodes of RAW thereafter, which eventually led to their WrestleMania match.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37

This tag team match at WrestleMania was full of surprises. Initially, Miz and Morrison taunted Bad Bunny for not stepping inside the ring. Eventually, Bunny entered the match and locked horns with Miz. The latter efficiently managed to take control initially, but he was soon stunned by Bad Bunny's reversals.

One of the spots in this match saw Bad Bunny deliver a spectacular "Bunny Destroyer" on the ringside, and the entire arena stood up to applaud. In the end, he used a crossbody off the top rope onto Miz while the latter rested on Priest's shoulders. Bad Bunny then pinned The A-Lister to pick a memorable win at WrestleMania 37.

The WWE Universe had assumed that this match at WrestleMania would help show Prist's caliber. Nothing prepared the fans for the brilliant surprise that Bad Bunny turned out to be inside the ring.