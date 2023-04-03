5 things WWE could be planning for Backlash after WrestleMania 39

WWE Backlash is now on the horizon after a successful WrestleMania weekend. Fans saw some big matches go down on Saturday and Sunday, a few of which had rather surprising outcomes.

Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline proved to be too much for him on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Asuka also failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Bobby Lashley did make it to this year’s WrestleMania, but he did not get a match at the event. Instead, The Miz competed in two impromptu matches on consecutive nights.

The creative team will now be looking to build some captivating storylines to make the upcoming Premium Live Event a success.

Check out the five things WWE could be planning for Backlash.

#5. A match for Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash

Bobby Lashley deserves something bigger at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Bobby Lashley was originally scheduled to take on Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, an undisclosed illness forced The Eater of Worlds to withdraw from the show.

Fans expected Lashley to still compete in this year's 'Mania, but they were thoroughly disappointed when he could not secure a match for the show. However, WWE could be planning something for him at Backlash.

If Wyatt is cleared to return to the ring, then fans could see him reignite his rivalry with The All Mighty. The two superstars could then go head-to-head in a marquee match in Puerto Rico.

If Wyatt is not cleared to compete, then someone like LA Knight or Karrion Kross could step in and face Lashley at the event.

The creative team should ensure that they use someone like Lashley at the Premium Live Event. He has been phenomenal in recent months and deserves a big match on the big stage.

#4. A championship match for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could get a big match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have worked well together as a team. The creative team is working hard to keep them relevant and build them in the process.

At the Show of Shows, the duo defeated three other teams to come out victorious in an exhibition match. The victory could lead them to a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Backlash.

The tag team titles are currently held by the babyface team of Lita and Becky Lynch. It would make perfect sense for Rousey and Baszler to get into a rivalry with them as they have just finished their battle with Damage CTRL.

Fans will be looking forward to some big women's matches at the upcoming Premium Live Event, and it will be good to see the two teams go head-to-head in Puerto Rico.

#3. Bad Bunny could team up with Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio and Dominik finally went head-to-head in a match over the big weekend. Dominik was overconfident throughout the contest, but was unable to defeat his experienced father at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

During their contest, fans saw Bad Bunny stop Dominik from using a steel chain against the Hall of Famer. This could lead to a storyline in the coming weeks, leading to a big match at Backlash.

Bunny has already been announced as the host for the upcoming show. His presence could lead to a tag team match between Judgment Day and the team of Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny.

The 29-year-old singer has already shown how good he is in the ring during his previous outings. A big match alongside the Hall of Famer will draw more eyeballs in Puerto Rico. It will also give the creative team a reason to book Damian Priest a big match in the country he grew up in.

#2. A rematch between Asuka and Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka could get a rematch for the title at WrestleMania Backlash.

Asuka challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Unfortunately, she was unable to defeat The EST on the Show of Shows.

Many fans were disappointed with the result as they wanted to see The Empress win the title again. However, some argued that the rivalry between the two superstars hadn't fully matured, and a rematch would allow them to take the story forward.

After her loss, Asuka took to Twitter to address her loss. She hinted towards another character change that could take her to a deeper, darker place.

If that turns out to be the case, then the creative team should book a rematch between the two women at Backlash. They could plan to take the title off Belair at the show and put it on the villainous Asuka to switch things around on the RAW roster.

#1. A massive six-man tag team match involving The Bloodline at WWE Backlash

On the first night of WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn teamed up to defeat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Fans expected Cody Rhodes to go over Roman Reigns on the second night of the event.

Unfortunately, Rhodes was unable to defeat The Tribal Chief due to multiple interferences from The Bloodline. It was one of the most heartbreaking results from the second night.

WWE could be planning a big six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash this year. Cody Rhodes has worked with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn over the past several weeks, and that could lead to the three men tagging up for a big bout.

A match between the babyfaces and The Bloodline could turn out to be a great main event for the show. If Cody and his team win the contest, then The American Nightmare could demand a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a later show.

