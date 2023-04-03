Roman Reigns' championship defense ends in controversial finish as fans are outraged

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a controversial manner as fans are outraged.

Cody Rhodes had put Roman Reigns' championships in danger ever since he returned to win the Royal Rumble match. Since then, Cody has shown that he is determined to "finish his story."

The buildup to the match was nothing short of spectacular. Both Superstars have been cautious and respectful in their approach despite taking personal shots at each other.

The Bloodline tried their best to break Cody, but he has proved that he is finally ready to be in the main event at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

After months of waiting, both men finally squared off in an epic encounter. Rhodes brought the fight to Roman Reigns and was able to stand toe-to-toe with the Tribal Chief. The Bloodline tried their usual antics.

Early on in the match, Solo Sikoa kept interfering, which resulted in him getting ejected from the match. Later on in the match, The Usos interrupted and superkicked Cody Rhodes. However, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came out to make the save.

If that wasn't enough, Paul Heyman distracted the referee during the closing moments of the match as Cody was ready to hit the third Cross Rhodes. This resulted in Solo Sikoa hitting Rhodes with a Samoan Spike before Reigns hit the spear for the win.

The end result has outraged some fans. One fan called for WWE to give the people what they want.

"When are they going to be in front of a crown this big again with the potential pop Cody would have got? Bad call. Story was made for Cody to win. Sometimes you just have to pull the trigger. Give the people what they want."

While another fan was so outraged, he indicated that he was going to unsubscribe to the WWE network.

Whether fans like it or not, Roman Reigns is still the champion which begs the question - Who will defeat Reigns for the title?

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

