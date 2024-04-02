What is Halo haircut? Guide to the trending hairstyle

With a whopping view count of 3.8 million on TikTok, the halo haircut has become one of the trending hairdos. The halo haircut is a long-length bob cut with round layers and voluminous tips, paired with flicks or bangs.

Ideal for spring and summer, the halo haircut is perfect for those who don’t want to go too short with their hair and find it tedious to maintain long-length tresses. The trending haircut suits curly as well as textured hair, imparting a voluminous, round hairstyle that gives a soft look to one’s hair and overall appearance.

One can keep the length either short or shoulder-length paired with bangs and rounded layers. In an interview with Popsugar, celebrity hairstylist Justin Toves-Vincilione stated:

"It looks much like a bowl cut or a round crop haircut."

The halo haircut suits all face shapes and imparts texture and volume to the tresses.

Getting the halo haircut, maintenance, and other details

The trending halo haircut has gained popularity owing to how well it suits people with curly and textured hair. The halo consists of layering the hair in a series of circular sections allowing the outermost part of the hair to be worked on separately from the interior. The haircut entails a sectioning technique that allows the hairstylist to build the shape of the hair with a soft-looking effect.

The halo haircut consists of creating a layered effect on the hair by offering the illusion of natural volume on straight as well as bouncy, curly hair. The haircut delivers movement and softness to the hair, giving it an effect that emphasizes its appearance.

Unlike bangs and trimming the tresses, the trending haircut is not an at-home DIY hairdo, hence one needs to know exactly what to tell the hairstylist when opting for the halo hairdo.

Since the haircut suits all face types, the basic idea to give one’s hairstylist is to cut the hair in a way that offers volume and roundness to the face. The haircut looks ideal when it features layers in uniform length and a round-looking silhouette.

If one wishes to continue sporting the hairstyle as is, they must undergo regular maintenance and trim after six to eight weeks. The growth of tresses after the haircut will appear flipped up, messing up the style of the hair.

Styling the trending halo haircut

Regardless of the hair type and texture, it is important to condition the hair to hydrate and nourish the tresses to maintain natural texture and enable the hair to look voluminous as that is the perfect way to style the trending haircut.

For curly hair

While people with curly and coiled hair won’t require much styling, people with straight hair can get a voluminous blow-out or use a mechanical curling tool to enhance the flat-looking appearance of the tresses.

To prevent frizz, those with curly or wavy hair must apply the curly hair method, sometimes called plopping. The ideal styling tool to be used by this hair type is a diffuser attachment that makes the curls and waves appear tightly held together. Beauty enthusiasts can use a volumizing spray or gel like the Biolage Volume Bloom Full-Lift Volumizer Spray ($26) or the Pattern Curl Gel ($28) for the same.

For straight hair

People with straight hair can style the trending haircut by using a blow dryer to volumize the hair or use velcro rollers to add volume to the tips of the hair if they don’t want to use heat-styling tools. Beauty enthusiasts can also straighten the bangs for a more stylish look.

Even though the trending haircut is characterized as a fuller-looking bob, it can be paired with other hairstyles to experiment with.