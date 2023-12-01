What is high-frequency hair treatment? Everything you need to know about the latest fad

High-frequency hair treatment is a modern therapeutic solution for hair thinning, excessive hair loss, and uncontrolled dandruff. Along with the ultraviolet and high-frequency rays used to invigorate hair follicles, this treatment also needs a high-frequency wand for hair growth.

It's a rod-like tool that emits electrical stimulation upon touching the scalp. This action revitalizes the hair follicles, fostering healthier and thicker hair growth. The treatment's essence is its capacity to augment the blood flow to hair follicles, ensuring they are adequately nourished.

How does high-frequency hair treatment work?

At its core, the innovative treatment for hair loss leverages the power of electricity to rejuvenate and stimulate hair growth. The electrical stimulation may have the potential to trigger hair growth.

But, like many groundbreaking techniques, the complete understanding of its efficacy, especially in humans, still requires more in-depth research.

The treatment stands on three foundational pillars that contribute to its hair growth-promoting capabilities:

Follicle Stimulation : Directly acting on the hair follicles encourages them to grow hair at an accelerated pace.

: Directly acting on the hair follicles encourages them to grow hair at an accelerated pace. Enhanced Blood Circulation : A healthy blood flow is crucial for any organ, and our scalp is no exception. By improving blood circulation to the scalp, the treatment ensures that essential nutrients find their way to the hair roots, nourishing them and facilitating hair growth.

: A healthy blood flow is crucial for any organ, and our scalp is no exception. By improving blood circulation to the scalp, the treatment ensures that essential nutrients find their way to the hair roots, nourishing them and facilitating hair growth. Promotion of Cellular Health: A faster cell turnover rate is beneficial for scalp health. This means old cells slough off more rapidly, making way for new, healthy ones. Such a cycle reduces dandruff, keeps the scalp in prime health, and ensures the hair remains vibrant and robust.

The high-frequency scalp treatments show how modern solutions blend technology with biology to address age-old concerns.

High-frequency hair treatment procedure and duration

High-frequency hair treatment (Image via Pexels)

High-frequency hair treatment, a modern solution to many hair woes, comes with its unique procedure. If you're considering getting this treatment, understanding its step-by-step process and the time it demands is crucial.

The Procedure:

Sectioning the hair: The professional divides the hair into 5-6 manageable sections to ensure thorough treatment. Comb treatment: A specialized comb is maneuvered over the affected areas for 2-3 minutes per section. Massage: A revitalizing hair massage follows, lasting for about 20-25 minutes, stimulating the scalp and promoting relaxation. Applying a conditioning mask: A nourishing conditioning mask is then applied meticulously from the roots to the tips of the hair. Steaming and UV exposure: The hair undergoes steaming for about 10 minutes, followed by exposure to UV bulb rays for another 7-8 minutes.

It's recommended that the hair be washed the day following the treatment to ensure the scalp remains clean and free from any product residue.

How often can you use high-frequency hair treatment for hair growth?

Typically, physicians recommend undergoing 10-12 consistent sessions, with treatments scheduled two to three times a week.

Tools for high-frequency hair treatment (Image via Pexels)

Based on the outcomes, the frequency of these sessions might be adjusted to once or twice weekly, eventually tapering down to once every two weeks. Continuing the treatment is essential to ensure sustained hair nourishment, restoration, and overall hair well-being.

Benefits of high-frequency hair treatment

High-frequency hair treatment is gaining rapid popularity. There are numerous benefits you must know before taking up high-frequency hair treatment. Let's take a look.

1) Neutralizing scalp pH:

The treatment effectively creates a neutral pH value in the head region, which leads to improved secretions and a balanced scalp environment.

2) Dandruff and itchy scalp protection:

The treatment stimulates the sebaceous glands to produce sebum. This natural substance moisturizes the scalp and eliminates the chances of getting fungal infections.

This double action significantly reduces dandruff and scalp itchiness, often culprits for hair loss.

3) Improved Scalp Metabolism and Blood Circulation:

More tools for the innovative hair treatment (Image via Pexels)

Electric therapy enhances the scalp's metabolism. Simultaneously, blood circulation in the head region gets boosted, offering physically and mentally soothing effects.

4) Healthy hair growth:

The treatment actively promotes the growth of robust and healthy hairs, resulting in reduced hair loss. It ensures improved nutrient supply to the hair bulb region.

5) Combating hair thinning:

The treatment revitalizes hair follicles by preventing dead skin cell accumulation and ensuring even oil distribution across the scalp. This makes the hair strands stronger and less prone to thinning.

6) Promoting relaxation:

The repeated head massages and hair steams during the procedure offer relaxation. Additionally, it's worth noting that this treatment is appropriate for adult patients.

In the beauty and hair care industry, innovations continuously reshape our understanding of what's possible. Among these innovations, high-frequency hair treatment has emerged as a ray of hope for many battling persistent hair issues.

High-frequency hair treatment (Image via Pexels)

Its blend of modern technology with age-old desires for lush, full hair offers a contemporary solution rooted in genuine needs.

With a well-defined procedure and recommended session frequency, individuals can explore this treatment for hair care and potentially find relief from their hair-related concerns.

As the world of beauty and technology continue to converge, high-frequency hair treatment exemplifies how innovation can address age-old beauty needs.