5 best hairstyles for round face 

When choosing hairstyles for round faces, it is important to opt for styles that add length and angles to offset the natural roundness of the face. The key is to find a hairstyle that enhances both the face shape and hair texture. By selecting low-maintenance hairstyles that complement the individual's natural texture and shape, one can achieve a trendy and modern look while simplifying the hair styling routine.

It is important to consider both the person's face shape and hair texture while selecting hairstyles for round-face beauty enthusiasts. For instance, if the hair is naturally curly and difficult to manage, it may not be practical to choose a sleek and smooth style that requires daily upkeep. Even if the cut complements their face, maintaining the hairstyle on a daily basis can be challenging.

From blunt to pixie - 5 most amazing hairstyles for round-faced beauty buffs

Hairstyles that enhance volume and height at the crown can elongate the face while adding layers and angles to a round face can create the illusion of a more oval shape. For further asymmetry, try incorporating side-swept bangs or a deep side part to divert attention from the roundness of the face. Further, it is crucial to take into account the individual's hair texture.

Adding layers to fine hair can create movement and volume, while those with thick hair can choose sleeker styles to help slim down the face. The ultimate goal is to find a hairstyle that flatters the round face shape and complements the individual's natural hair texture, resulting in a stylish look.

Here are five round-face-friendly hairstyles to consider before a beauty buff's next salon trip.

1) Blunt Cut

A blunt cut is a hairstyle that creates a polished and precise look by keeping the hair at the same length throughout. It can enhance the symmetry of the face and highlight the chin and jawline, giving them a more defined appearance.

If a beauty lover wants to elongate their face and draw attention to their chin, it is recommended to opt for a blunt cut that falls just below the chin level. This hairstyle is especially suitable for individuals with naturally round faces who wish to elongate their features.

2) Bangs

Bangs have the incredible ability to completely revamp any hairstyle, and this is especially noticeable for those with round faces. By drawing attention away from the widest area of the face, namely the jawline, bangs can produce a flattering effect.

Further, they enhance the eyes and cheekbones, highlighting an individual's most attractive facial features. However, achieving and maintaining the desired volume and style of bangs necessitates regular trims and styling.

3) Side-Swept Bob

The heavily swept bob in this style creates an asymmetrical look, effectively diverting attention from the roundness of the face shape. Keeping the length textured and voluminous, as shown here, allows the shorter layers to blend seamlessly.

With the length falling just below the chin, it becomes an ideal choice for those with round faces.

4) Layered Shag with Fringe

This 'new shag' hairstyle has remained a popular choice over the past year, thanks to its soft and heavily layered appearance. This layered haircut is especially flattering for individuals with round faces, as the face-framing layers create the illusion of a slimmer silhouette.

Instead of opting for blunt, straight-line bangs, a center-parted fringe that tapers off towards the sides of the forehead and cheekbones can enhance the beauty of round faces. Likewise, the face-framing layers that gracefully fall just below the chin help elongate the face.

5) Pixie Cut

The Audrey Hepburn-inspired pixie cut is famous for its ability to flatter round faces by creating a striking contrast. This particular cut includes short layers around the crown and longer edges that help soften facial angles.

Moreover, the added texture at the top adds volume, which is particularly beneficial for individuals with finer hair. To enhance the dimension, applying a styling cream can provide long-lasting hold and help control unruly ends on a pixie cut.

There are numerous hairstyles available for beauty enthusiasts who have round faces. It is important to have confidence when trying out any of these five hairstyles for round faces, as they can be worn as a new and exciting look to be proud of.