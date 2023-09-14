What is a 'Bixie'- the Bob-meets-Pixie haircut? Everything you need to know as Taylor Hill starts the trend

Supermodel Taylor Hill recently revealed her ravishing new hairdo, which is dubbed as the 'Bixie' cut. Inspired by the legendary Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, Hill chose to take the dive and chop off her spirals in acceptance of a stylish bob-meets-pixie haircut.

On September 3, 2023, documenting her dramatic hairdo journey on social media, Hill announced this changeover in an Instagram video, lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's hit song Look What You Made Me Do.

In the clip, her followers can notice her lengthy tresses. After a minute, the supermodel appears with a floral-blue-hued jumpsuit and layered 'bixie' haircut. To emphasize her newest transformative characteristic, Hill stated the iconic line from Swift's aforementioned song:

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead!”

The creative hands behind Hill's gutsy recent changeover is none other than New York-based hairdresser and groomer Takuya Yamaguchi. With this daring transformation, Taylor Hill likewise ascertains she is a real "style chameleon."

Taylor Hill's latest Bixie haircut has been inspired from the hairdo of an iconic Hollywood actress of the 60s

The Bixie haircut is a fusion of the classic bob and the trendy pixie cut, offering a fresh and edgy look. It is a mix of a bob's sophistication with a fairy's boldness, making it the perfect choice for those skimming to make a stylish statement.

Emerged as a fashion-forward fusion of two iconic hairdos, the Bixie haircut is the combination of the words "bob" and "pixie." With its age-old sophistication, the bob has been a staple in the hair industry for years.

On the contrary, the pixie cut, well-known for its brave and daring appeal, has earned favor among those beauty seekers skimming for a more adventurous look. By incorporating the best features of both styles, the Bixie was born. Much inspired by Audrey Hepburn, supermodel Taylor Hill recently embraced this unique hairdo while igniting a new trend in the fashion realm.

Being a straightforward and adaptable hairstyle, the Bixie haircut caters to a dapper-looking, textured hairdo with a tousled vibe. As such, it can be acclimated to suit a beauty seeker's choices using a hair-styling flat iron to straighten the hair. Alternatively, a leave-in bonding hair spray and a curling wand create loose locks or curls for a more layered and voluminous hair makeover.

How to maintain this hairdo

Regular upkeep is required to keep this trending haircut looking its best. Hence, it is the key to keeping this trending hairstyle looking dapper and elegant.

Touch-ups are needed after every 4-6 weeks, depending on hair type and growth rate. This will assist in maintaining the preferred form and length of the hairstyle. High-end hair care items, like sulfate-free shampoos and hair nurturing conditioners, maintain the healthfulness and vibrance of the style tresses. Heat-protectant hair sprays and hot tools should be employed Before styling this hairdo. This is to safeguard the hairstyle from any heat damage.

Steps of achieving a Bixie haircut

Contrary to the sophistication this hairdo exudes, it is rather easy to get this look, and here's how:

Shampoo and dry hair. Then, make manageable sections.

Initiate the cutting process of a classic bob shape surrounding the facial perimeter while letting it fall just above the shoulders.

Follow-up by creating textures and adding layers all over the crown area.

For a pixie-like hairdo, snip the hair at the nape of the neck and in and around the ears.

To conclude, style the hairdo using a texturizing hair spray and a pea-sized styling wax for a more edgy and modern look.

Final thoughts

Owing to their hair length, this haircut is an excellent way for a beauty enthusiast to try a new hair makeover minus any commitment of an entire bob haircut or full pixie. As Taylor Hill leads this trendy haircut, it offers a modern twist on the classic bob and pixie hairstyles.

Hill's hair will likely look not similar in the future based on her work projects. For now, a beauty lover hunting for Bixie inspiration can get into this hair transformative mode. With its easy-going look and complementing various face structures and hair textures, it has become popular among those seeking a fresh and fashionable look.