What are shadow bangs? All you need to know as Katie Holmes leads the hair trend

On September 17, 2023, Katie Holmes attended the Chanel Dinner in New York City, looking chic in her newly-cut shadow bangs. For the occasion, the actress was seen in a white-trimmed lace blouse and black wide-legged silk-blend parallel pants.

Holmes, known for her perfect ability to blend timeless elegance with fashion-forward edginess, effortlessly completed her look with the shadow bangs, a big hair trend for the upcoming fall season.

Hair trend predictor and hairstylist Tom Smith founded the concept of shadow bangs. This hairdo comes with a blunt-shaped finish with an eye-skimming length, making it a minimalistic hairstyle.

"These bangs show an edgier side of sultry": All about the shadow bangs recently flaunted by Katie Holmes

This hairstyle is an adaptable alternative for those who might not enjoy the obligation of classic bangs but desire to experiment with a new hairdo. These bangs are trimmed and styled to hem the face in a manner that gives it a modest, effortless look.

In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar, Tom Smith spoke about the hairstyle:

"Fringes and bangs have truly become their stand-alone category, and this fuller, blunt style of fringe has spent a while on the periphery of what is popular in face-framing styles, with softer, more sweeping options pulling focus."

He added:

"The growing presence of a full fringe is undeniable, and these bangs show an edgier side of sultry" for those who like fringe benefits."

What is a shadow bangs hairstyle?

Shadow bangs hairstyle is a trendy and versatile hairdo with extended, wispy bangs that merge seamlessly with the remainder of the hair. The bangs are usually middle-parted, rimming the face in a flattering manner.

These bangs were also all over during the New York Fashion Week SS24 in September 2023. The models donned this hairdo while showcasing the fashion ensembles of well-known designers such as Adeam, Proenza Shouler, and Rodarte, on the runways. Noting the same, Smith stated:

"Bangs were all razor sharp and straight, often bolder and shorter and always very sleek."

Emphasizing this hairstyle as an ideal choice for autumn/winter, Tom Smith stated:

"This is one of the best times to wear a full fringe thanks to the cooler weather keeping hair worn on your face cleaner for longer."

Simple steps to cut and style a shadow bangs hairstyle.

This particular hairstyle is a simple one, and it is easy to cut and style:

Shampoo and blow-dry the hair well for easy styling

Make equal sections from the front portion of the hair. Make a linear line from ear to ear with a tail comb, dividing the front area from the rest of the hair.

Detangle and comb the front portion a bit forward and keep it in place before cutting.

With a sharp-edged hair-cutting scissor, snip the bangs to the preferred length. It is best to begin cutting with lengthier bangs and slowly go for briefer ones.

Once the bangs are cut, style them by forward combing them a little to the sideways for a soft, face-framing look.

Style the look by applying a small amount of hair-styling products, like wax or pomade. This will make the bangs look shinier and give it a good hold.

Final thoughts

Holmes during her Chanel dinner at the New York City (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thanks to Katie Holmes, this fresh-in-the-beauty-realm hairstyle has become quite popular among beauty enthusiasts, making it ideal for a fresh and trendy look this season.