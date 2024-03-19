What is Katy Perry’s skincare routine?

Katy Perry, the esteemed American Idol judge, has captivated audiences not only with her captivating voice and unique fashion sense but also for her radiant, makeup-free complexion. Known for her honesty, Katy has earned admiration from beauty enthusiasts worldwide for her transparent approach to skincare.

Katy openly shared her struggle with acne, particularly during her early 20s, which posed challenges in her life. Turning to products from the Proactiv brand, she found effective solutions to address her skin concerns. Additionally, she incorporates facial oil into her skincare routine, a recommendation she received from Madonna's esteemed makeup artist.

Despite initial skepticism, Katy decided to give it a try, and the results exceeded her expectations, further solidifying her commitment to maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

What are the products Katy Perry includes in her skincare routine?

Renowned for her bold and vibrant makeup choices, the California Gurls singer has left a lasting impression on red carpets and various public appearances. Despite the glitz and glamour, Katy Perry has graciously offered glimpses of her natural beauty, showcasing her clear and radiant complexion through photos and videos from her events and shows.

Talking about her skincare routine at Refinery 29, Katy said,

"When I was 23, I had really bad skin — I think it was stress, and just all of the attention and stuff like that. I had spent thousands and thousands of dollars on dermatologists and lasers, and then I started using [Proactiv] and I still use it to this day."

The singer served as the face of the renowned skincare brand Proactiv, and since then, she has incorporated their products into her daily skincare routine. Utilizing the Proactiv exfoliator and cleanser, Katy Perry attains a flawless, blemish-free complexion that seems nothing short of magical for her.

She added,

"I used to have really, really bad skin in my early 20s when things were starting to pop off, so it was stress-related and my body was changing from coming out of the teenage years. Someone recommended I try the Proactiv cleanser and I thought, ‘No way, no how will that fix anything.’ And I’ve been using it for 10 years and it’s been incredible. I don’t break out because of that."

Alongside the Proactiv cleanser, Katy Perry incorporates Shu Uemura cleansing oil into her bedtime skincare routine, a tip she received from Madonna's makeup artist. This luxurious cleansing oil serves as a complement to her regimen, ensuring thorough makeup removal and leaving her skin refreshed and rejuvenated before she prepares to rest for the night.

Proactiv Solution Renewing Cleanser ($30.60)

The Proactiv cleanser is a dermatologically tested product known to gently exfoliate the skin and eliminate impurities like dirt and oils. Its formula, containing super-micronized particles, ensures deep penetration into the skin to combat acne effectively and promote a clearer complexion.

Furthermore, enriched with chamomile extracts, it provides soothing hydration, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. Priced at $30.60, the product is available on the brand's official website.

Shu Uemura Fresh Pore Clarifying Gentle Cleansing Oil ($34.40)

The singer has emphasized several times her initial hesitation regarding the use of oil, particularly before incorporating the Shu Uemura cleansing oil into her routine. The oil helps remove impurities and excess dead skin cells, tighten pores, and refine skin texture. Priced at $34.40, the product is available on the brand's official website.

Additionally, Katy Perry has highlighted the benefits of a clean diet, emphasizing the importance of cutting out junk food and oily meals for overall skin health. She places a premium on skincare by engaging in regular workouts and ensuring adequate hydration, demonstrating her commitment to maintaining a healthy and radiant complexion.