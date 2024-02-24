What is the Korean haircare routine? 

After getting into skincare, the Korean haircare routine is also getting noticed these days. Just like skin, the scalp also needs good personalized care and attention. Many skin issues like bumps on the head, and pimples on the hairline, start with a lack of attention to proper haircare.

Traditional Korean haircare routines mainly focus on the scalp to get to the root of the problem and remove it efficiently. Their routine mainly includes scalp care products rather than just focusing on the shampoos and conditioners. A good hair mask is also an important part of it.

Let's see the essentials of this routine and important steps.

Essentials for Korean haircare routine

1) Scalp treatment

A scalp mask, cleanser, or scrub can be used once a week to revitalize the scalp, get rid of dandruff, and moisturize a dry scalp. Any form of scalp treatment (mainly based on scalp type) is essential to the Korean haircare routine.

2) Scalp massager

A scalp massager can be used regularly to improve blood circulation to the scalp tissues, which directly helps stimulate hair growth. After shampooing, the scalp massager should be used in circular motions to gently activate the scalp follicles. Wooden scalp massagers are the best options.

3) Scalp scaler

Scalp scaler is a type of haircare product designed to deeply clean and exfoliate the scalp. They contain ingredients like sea salt, charcoal, or salicylic acid. Scalp scaler helps with dryness, itchiness, and buildup caused by styling products or dry shampoo.

4) Hair products

Koreans prefer to indulge in shampoos and conditioners that contain natural ingredients and exclude silicon and sulfates. Their haircare routine mainly incorporates moisturizing and soothing products with ingredients like argan oil, goat milk, and shea butter.

5) Hair masks

Hair masks are quite important for Korean haircare routines because they have more benefits for hair compared to simple conditioners. Conditioners are mainly used after shampooing to help detangle, add moisture, and improve hair's softness. But, hair masks are more potent and formulated to provide maximum nourishment and treat damaged hair.

Steps of Korean haircare routine

Step 1: The first step in the Korean haircare routine is a pre-shampoo treatment. It can be in the form of a scalp serum, a pre-wash oil, or a hair tonic. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes and then go to the next step.

Step 2: Apply scalp scaling products in the shower. Always make sure to gently rub the product into the scalp and only use your hands. Using a massager or other tool during this process can increase sensitivity. Use scale scaling products only once a week.

Step 3: After washing off the scalp scaling, apply a gentle and hydrating shampoo. After using scalp scaling, never incorporate a shampoo that contains salicylic acid or any other active ingredient. Use a shampoo that incorporates hyaluronic acid, keratin, collagen, and other moisturizing and hydrating ingredients.

Tip: Shampooing only the scalp is enough, no need to apply extra shampoo to the lengths.

Step 4: Then go for a good quality conditioner or hair mask. If you have already used a pre-shampoo hair mask, it is advisable to use a conditioner after shampoo. And if you haven't used a hair mask already, then it can be used after shampoo. Leave them for a minimum of 5 to 10 minutes and rinse them off.

Step 5: After cleaning the hair, when it is about 80 percent to 70 percent dry, apply the haircare serums as per the requirements.

Step 6: And, in the last step of the Korean haircare routine, use a leave-in conditioner on half-wet hair or a lightweight hair mist on completely dry hair to get the ultimate in soft and shiny hair.

Follow these steps for a Korean haircare routine to give your hair a nourishing look that also feels healthy from within. In case suffering from severe hair issues, it is suggested to first see a professional and then indulge in any type of product.