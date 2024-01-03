What is a Pre-Wash oil? Everything to know about Briogeo Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil

Pre-wash oil is an Ayurvedic hair oiling practice that entails applying hair oil to the scalp and the tresses before shampooing. Traditionally, the hair oil used in the process is made of natural oils like jojoba, argan, or coconut oil, which nourish, protect, and strengthen the tresses.

Pre-wash oiling helps moisturize the scalp and showcases improvements in the overall health of the hair. Additionally, it prevents split ends and hair breakage by strengthening the hair shaft and protecting it from mechanical styling damage. The practice reduces dandruff, flakiness, and other scalp conditions. Moreover, pre-wash oiling makes hair manageable and shinier.

There is an array of pre-wash oils in the haircare market, with the latest addition being Briogeo's Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil. Priced at $32, the oil possesses scalp revival properties and is ideal for sensitive scalps as well.

Briogeo's Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil is infused with Vitamins and Lipids

Briogeo’s Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil is a moisturizing treatment formulated by experts. It includes rosemary and is enriched with vitamins and lipids to make hair silky and smooth. The hair and scalp oil can be used as an overnight moisture treatment to soothe and balance a dry, itchy scalp or as a pre-wash treatment.

What makes the rosemary-infused oil by Briogeo unique is the presence of lipid-rich oils for scalp-stimulating benefits without making the scalp burn, unlike medicinal formulations. The brand claims it is a tingle-free formula and is ideal for sensitive scalps owing to its gentle properties.

The oil features a lightweight and smooth consistency that rinses out without having to shampoo multiple times and leaves no messy residue. Additionally, the formula is 99% naturally derived, vegan, and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free. Leaping Bunny is one of the best assurances to certify that a brand has undertaken genuine efforts to help put an end to animal testing.

The Briogeo hair oil is infused with the following ingredients:

Rosemary oil: Offers antioxidant protection with healthy follicle activity and encourages scalp circulation.

Offers antioxidant protection with healthy follicle activity and encourages scalp circulation. Castor oil: It replenishes moisture from the scalp to the strands.

It replenishes moisture from the scalp to the strands. Biotin: This ingredient nourishes the scalp and makes the hair follicles stronger

This ingredient nourishes the scalp and makes the hair follicles stronger Bisabolol: It is a chamomile derivative that soothes and calms a dry and itchy scalp.

As per the Briogeo website, the steps for using the pre-wash hair and scalp oil suggest that one must shake the product well before use and apply the oil directly to the dry scalp and hair after parting the hair. Massage the oil and leave it in for ten to fifteen minutes, or leave it overnight, depending on the hair type.

Rinse the hair out and follow it up with a Briogeo shampoo and conditioner. One can use the Briogeo Rosehip + Algae Super Moisture Shampoo ($41), which is an ultra-hydrating, sulfate-free protein shampoo that makes the hair stronger and prevents future breakage.

Combine it with the Almond Oil + Algae Super Moisture Conditioner ($41). It is a protein-free conditioner that strengthens damaged hair and is scientifically proven to reduce hair breakage after two uses. The conditioner works best with a deep conditioning mask regime and the newly launched pre-wash treatment.

Using a good treatment before taking a headbath offers deep hydration and nourishment benefits to the scalp and the tresses. With the launch of rich-ingredient products like Briogeo's Rosemary pre-wash oil, beauty enthusiasts are in for good hair days.