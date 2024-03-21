What are Lace Nails? Steps, styles, and products to create the trending manicure 

Beauty enthusiasts are always on the lookout for new manicures, and the latest one to go viral with 13 million views on TikTok is lace nails. Generating buzz in the public eye after being featured at PatBO’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, lace nails complement the ongoing coquette aesthetics trend and are on the way to being the perfect bridal manicure as well.

Lace nails, as the name suggests, feature a lace-like design or stickers that offer a detailed manicure and can be paired with formal as well as glam outfits. While glaze doughnut manicures, French manicures, and the recently trending stone nails are loved by beauty enthusiasts for their simplicity, the lace manicure looks subtle and chic at the same time.

For those who don't want to undertake the hassle of cutting out laces and sticking them on using an embossing gun, there are a plethora of stickers and press-on options for beauty enthusiasts to achieve lace nails.

Steps and products to create lace nails explored

The process of creating lace nails begins with adequate nail prep, wherein one must remove nail polish and clean the nails, followed by trimming and buffing. This will be followed by soaking the nails, pushing back the cuticles, and sealing them with cuticle oil. Moisturize the nails and make sure to shape them square, oval, or squoval, as the manicure suits these shapes the best.

There are two ways to proceed to create lace nails after nail prep. The first one is to use a nude base color on the nails, especially OPI nail lacquer in the shade Pale to the Chief ($11.99), Apres Spring Sigh ($14.99), or Sally Hansen Colour Therapy Nail Polish in the shade Re-Nude ($7.48).

One of the ways to create a lace manicure after the application of a nude base shade is to take a piece of lace that is easily available at the stationery store, online, or in one’s wardrobe. Use the lace as a stencil and secure it over the nails using tape. One can paint the nails with white nail polish or any other shade of choice to get a lace-like effect, using a sponge for application.

The alternate and more authentic way of creating a lace manicure is to pair it with a French manicure by opting for a nude base color and creating the classic white tip. For the lace effect, use the Lace Nail Stickers by KASUWA ($6.99), available on Amazon.

The last step in both methods of creating lace nails is to seal the manicure with a glossy top coat for a long-lasting effect.

Lace nail styles for manicure enthusiasts

1) Kerry Washington's pastel lace manicure

In 2023, Scandal star Kerry Washington flaunted stiletto nails with a lace manicure curated by celebrity manicurist Kim Truong. In a photo shared by the manicurist, Kerry’s nails feature lace nail art with a floral touch, which is a replica of her peach-colored, lacy dress. The base of Kerry’s nails was a neutral baby pink, paired with intricate-looking lace nail art.

2) Lace manicure paired with crystal embellishment

Crystal embellishments not only accentuate the style but also give it a more refined vibe. But, one must be careful when selecting the sizes because bulky embellishments might not fit in perfectly with the nail's curves.

3) French lace manicure

One can wear the French lace manicure in two ways: either by using lace art on the base or by incorporating the lace art as the tip of the manicure.

There are several variations to the lace nail trend, featuring a combination of pastel and dark shades for contrast in a black and white combination, as well as combining it with a French manicure.

Beauty enthusiasts can indulge in this royal-looking manicure when seeking a switch between matte and pastel shades.