What is the latest Mewing beauty trend? Everything we know so far

The internet is constantly introducing new trends, and the mewing beauty trend has gained significant traction. This trend focuses on specific tongue postures aimed at achieving a more defined jawline. With over two million views on TikTok alone, it has become a noteworthy phenomenon in the realm of beauty and wellness.

In this mewing beauty trend, participants are instructed to roll their tongues and press them against the roof of their mouths. This action is believed to create tension in the jawline muscles, potentially resulting in a more defined and sharpened jawline, reminiscent of the jawlines seen on fashion icons.

The trend, however, created a lot of controversies. Some experts have rejected the trend as the mere trend of social media while underscoring the adverse impact of the techniques. Also, some experts have reviewed that there might be some temporary changes in the outlook but for the long run, the mewing beauty trend is futile.

Who created the mewing beauty trend?

The trend derives its name from orthodontist John Mew, who is credited with introducing the term. However, there is considerable controversy surrounding his methods.

The cosmetic dentist named Tara Francis explained the trend to the Glamour,

"Mewing involves a person lifting their tongue to the roof of the mouth, closing the lips and holding the position. TikTokers are convinced that this will give you the Bella Hadid appearance of the jawline."

Does the mewing beauty trend work?

The mewing beauty trend has been a notable fad among teenagers, longing to get a sharp jawline. In the schools, kids are following this trend. The fad became so viral that people tried to incorporate it.

It is also told through viral videos that mewing beauty trends can restructure the facial shape, especially the tongue and jawline. Some practitioners also claim that it can alleviate the snoring problem.

Dr. John Mew, the pioneer of the trend shared in his YouTube video where he told that the kids can get the desired structure of their faces if they start practicing mewing beauty trends from an early age.

He talked about his daughter who did not learn to mew till four years and her jaw muscles are quite weak. On the other hand, his son Mike who was skilled in this practice, achieved strong facial muscles.

However, most of the researchers and doctors discard the effect of mewing by saying that there is no certain proof that the technique works.

Victoria Veytsman, the leader of Cosmetic Dental Studios said to Pop Sugar,

"There are currently no proven results from mewing or evidence from experts in this field that mewing can reshape your face or straighten teeth."

On the other hand, Dr. Usman from Luxe Clinic told to Glamour:

"If you do the pose for two seconds for a quick snap, yes mewing could perhaps make you appear more ‘snatched’. However, it wouldn’t be something I would recommend for permanent results. It’s unrealistic that someone could hold this ‘pose’ all day, every day and if they do it could cause adverse effects."

Most of the dental experts suggest that there is no scientific proof behind the claims of sharp jawline. Also, it can bring adverse effects if someone does it for a long time.

