What is the skin flooding trend? Benefits, process, and more details

Skin flooding trend has taken over social media platforms by storm, particularly on Tiktok, where it garners more than two million searches on #skinflooding. This skincare routine has become highly popular among beauty enthusiasts, including this routine in their skincare regimen.

Skin flooding embarks on the hydration practice by saturating more products into the skin. The routine, however, contradicts the name as it is not a mere technique to overburden the products on the skin, but a strategic process to layer the skin.

The process begins with deep cleansing, followed by serum and moisturizer penetration. Moisture sandwiching is another moniker of the trend, promoting a hydration treatment for dehydrated skin.

Layering up the moisturizers or serums is not a novel practice, rather this years-old approach has been rebranded with the new quirky name. According to the experts, this trend can be followed by every skin type but customization according to the skin type will be a smart approach.

What is the skin flooding trend?

The skin flooding trend is a strategic process to layer up the skin with a set of diverse and hydrating products. The underlying idea of the trend is to provide enough moisture to the skin, along with keeping it secure for a longer period.

The trend promotes a strategic layering process, promoting the intense penetration of the products into the skin. Experts found that the technique is quite effective as step-by-step layering can provide better results than mixed-up products.

Kimberley Conboy, the skin expert from Endota Wellness College, notes:

"The skin responds best when each product is applied separately as this gives the skin the opportunity to recognise the ingredients, allowing them to penetrate the skin. Mixing products together in quick succession, rather than layering or ‘flooding’, can confuse your skin, leaving the product sitting superficially on top and obstructing absorption."

Also, the process needs a little understanding of the products. One needs to include these three types of moisturizer- humectants, emollients, and occlusive.

The humectants work as moisture magnets, which can be found in salicylic acid, glycerine, etc. Emollients help to soften the skin and can be found in vitamin E, and jojoba oil.

Shea butter is a good source of the occlusive, which secures the water into the skin from evaporation.

The process of skin flooding trend

The process must begin with a deep cleansing routine, or else it will clog the pores, which will lead to more acne. After the wash, one can apply the face mist on the damp face, followed by the serum.

Serums, filled with niacinamide or hyaluronic acids, work best on a damp face. Later, the moisturizer can conclude the process. One thing to remember is that during the process, the products should be strategized from thinner to thicker consistency.

Also, the products can be arranged as per the skin type. Dr. Dendy Engleman, the certified dermatologist from Shafar Clinic Fifth Avenue told In Style:

"The main difference between skin types using this method is the frequency in which you will want to do it. If you have extremely dry skin, add it to your daily routine. If you have oily or combination skin, I would recommend doing it once or twice a week."

Read more: How often should one use chemical exfoliators on the skin?

The skin flooding trend is a newly termed process to saturate the skin with more hydration. It benefits every skin type, particularly dry and sensitive skin. People with the acne-prone or oily skin can indulge in water-based products mostly.

However, people should opt for premium products to incorporate the skin flooding trend as they stay on the skin for a long time. More harsh chemicals can damage the skin badly.

Read more: 7 best skincare habits followed by Japanese women