7 Best skincare habits followed by Japanese women

Japanese skincare habits are quite popular among beauty enthusiasts, given their emphasis on natural products and lightweight, minimal makeup.

When it comes to skincare, the Japanese believe in shining from the inside. They celebrate their imperfections while nourishing their skin naturally and in a healthy manner. To achieve such skin, Japanese women regularly consume a well-balanced diet. They also maintain a proper step-by-step skincare routine and attempt to focus on a stress-free lifestyle, which minimizes breakouts and acne.

Much of Japanese skincare relies on food ingredients like azuki beans, matcha tea, and more. These are filled with anti-oxidants that hinder aging.

The best skincare habits followed by Japanese women

As mentioned before, Japanese skincare habits emphasize upon a healthy lifestyle and natural ingredients. When it comes to a makeup routine, they use minimal makeup that complements their natural skin tone.

The Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best skincare habits by Japanese women:

A well-balanced diet

Adding probiotics to the meal

The matcha tea

Facial massage

Step-by-step skincare routine

Steam bath

Azuki beans exfoliation

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion.

1) A well-balanced diet

Japanese women prioritize a well-balanced diet as the cornerstone of their skincare routine. In their traditional meals, they meticulously include a combination of nutrients. Their meal typically comprises seaweed, plant-based food, vegetables, fish, and processed food.

The consumption of fish, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lowers inflammation, and helps one achieve radiant skin. On the other hand, the keratin and iodine-filled kelps or seaweeds nurture the hair and skin.

2) Adding probiotics to the meals

Probiotics play a pivotal role in their skincare routine, balancing the skin and gut microbes.

The underlying idea is that probiotics can banish the colon bacteria which causes the skin acne. Therefore, including probiotics is considered a natural way to fight acne and pimples, making it a part of the skincare routine followed by Japanese women.

3) The Matcha tea

Matcha tea, a regularly consumed drink in Japan, aids in getting radiant skin. The ingredients of the tea, like chlorophyll, protect the skin from harmful sun rays, while their anti-inflammatory elements soothe the skin, reducing the red marks of acne.

It also has an anti-oxidant that protects the skin from aging. Most Japanese women consume matcha tea daily, a pivotal part of their skincare habits.

4) Facial massage

Japanese women believe in the efficacy of facial massage, which can prevent wrinkled skin, making it an integral part of their skincare habits. The techniques vary from person to person. While some prefer to use their hands, some prefer the roller.

One can begin the massage by patting a liquid onto the skin, followed by making upward, circular motions using their fingers.

5) Having a step-by-step skincare routine

Indulging a proper skincare routine is important for the healthy skin. In their skincare habits, Japanese women follow a step-by-step process, which begins with deep cleaning.

The cleansing is followed by the toner, serum, and sheet mask. All these steps are crucial and must be finished off with a moisturizer and sunscreen to nourish and protect the skin.

6) The steam bath

Before going to bed, having a steam bath can not only eliminate exhaustion but also open up the pores on one's skin to ensure a deep cleanse. This technique is another integral part of Japanese skincare habits. Taking a long hour in the steam bath with essential oil can boost deep sleep as well, which is also key to having radiant skin.

7) Azuki beans exfoliation

Including azuki beans in one's skincare habits is an ancient practice among Japanese women. These beans are filled with rich anti-oxidants that keep the skin healthy and slow the process of aging.

While the beans can be added to one's diet, some prefer to grind them into a fine paste and exfoliate the skin with it.

The Japanese skincare routine does not revolve around complicated beauty rituals and instead includes small lifestyle changes like a healthy diet and stress-free sleep, all of which contribute to healthy skin that glows naturally.