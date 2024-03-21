How often should one use chemical exfoliators on the skin?

Chemical exfoliators have become one of the fundamental products in the skincare regime. The properties of these products remove the dead cells and buildup from the skin, leaving it more glowing and radiant. Apart from that, using chemical exfoliators can correct the skin texture and rejuvenate it.

However, these exfoliators need to be used with caution. Due to the scrubbing process, exfoliators can make skin dry. Frequent use of them can lead to more flaky skin, generating an array of skin problems. In general, skincare enthusiasts should use chemical exfoliators two to three times a week. It varies, however, for different skin types.

People with normal skin types can apply it two to three times a week. On the other hand, dry-skin owners should avoid the frequent use of exfoliators. It can be ideal if they use once a week or every other week, whatever suits them.

Additionally, the concern might arise with sensitive skin as the chemical formula can put a little stress on the skin, which can lead to more skin problems. To avoid this scenario, it is better to keep the exfoliating schedule once a week.

Apart from skin type, the weather and atmosphere must be in check. People in more polluted places should consider exfoliation in their skincare routine more often, as it can help remove build-up from the skin.

How to choose the perfect chemical exfoliator for different skin types?

Before choosing the right chemical exfoliator, one must understand the different types of exfoliators. While physical exfoliators are limited to loofahs, brown sugar, seeds, and so on, chemical exfoliators are the acids that can be absorbed into the skin.

For physical exfoliators, one needs to push them over the skin, and frequent use can lead to dry skin. On the contrary, the chemical exfoliators are mild on the skin, removing dirt and dead cells without causing pain.

These exfoliators are formulated in two different forms- Alpha Hydroxy Acids ( AHA) and Beta Hydroxy Acids ( BHA). Glycolic acid, Malik acid, and Lactic acid come into the AHA category, which are water-soluble. On the other hand, salicylic acid is the BHA type which is oil soluble.

Dry Skin

People with dry skin can use glycolic acid-based exfoliators. The glycolic acid dissolves into the dead cells and removes them effortlessly. This miraculous innovation can work on dark pigmentation while regenerating collagen remodeling cells.

Oily Skin

The oily skin owner can use the exfoliators based on salicylic acid which can work on the clogged pores. People with acne marks or blackheads and whiteheads problems can explore the different ranges of this BHA-based product. This acid dissolves into the skin and removes dirt from the pores, keeping the skin clear.

Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin can avoid these two while Poly Hydroxy Acid is more suitable one. PHA is milder and has anti-inflammatory and anti-irritation properties, which can leave the skin with no itching or burnout effects.

These chemical exfoliators are beneficial for the skin while the physical exfoliators are losing their importance. However, one must keep in mind that no matter how useful these exfoliators are, they can be dangerous if not used correctly.

Overusing these exfoliators can have harmful consequences. Additionally, newcomers should conduct patch tests before incorporating these products into their skincare routine. Prolonged exposure to the skin can exacerbate issues. Beginners should gradually acclimate their skin to these products to avoid adverse reactions.