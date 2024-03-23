What is the latest 'Peach Fuzz' nail trend? How to achieve the manicure for Summer 2024

Recently, the peach fuzz nail trend has been reigning all over the internet. The name of the shade, peach fuzz, suggests delightful and darling aesthetics, which can be incorporated into the fashion and beauty industry pretty well.

In December 2023, the Pantone Color Institute, a leading source of color expertise, `declared the shade as the color of the year in 2024, emphasizing more on connection and closeness. Laurie Pressman, the vice president of Pantone Color Institute shared her thoughts to the Hello magazine regarding this and said:

"The entertainment industry and films in production, travelling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, aspirational travel destinations, new lifestyles, playstyles or enjoyable escapes as well as socio-economic conditions."

Being the color of the year, peach fuzz has already turned out a coveted color among manicure enthusiasts this year and the social media trends are the burning examples. This pinkish-orange tint can be used in different ways on nails to create some majestic manicures. Due to its neutral shade, the hue can be blended with both cool and warm tones, providing various options to create different types of manicures.

How to achieve the peach fuzz manicure in summer 2024?

The summer is already here and manicure enthusiasts must be overwhelmed as this is the time to incorporate some fresh manicures. The metallic chrome trend is still popular this summer, but there's also a noticeable shift towards basic, contrasting pastel colors.

The recent runways from the fashion week have already hinted at the upcoming manicure trend where the long edgy stiletto nails are appreciated mostly. On the other hand, the clean iterations of French manicures are still at the center stage.

For the summer 2024 trend, this manicure style must be incorporated with a peach fuzz hue, which provides a trendy and quirky look.

Idea 1: The Ombre effect

Ombre is one of the notable trends nowadays and it can be incorporated with a peach hue. To create the perfect ombre shade, one can use eye shadow or nail paint as per the availability.

On the white or neutral color, one can start making the effect by dipping the sponge or brush. It can be finished with a top coat of gel nail paint.

Idea 2: The French manicure

French manicure is here to stay. Incorporating different types of French manicures with this hue can make one a trendsetter. Recently, the runways have shown the skinny French manicure, making the overall look more clean and sober.

On the base coat, the peach-tinted nail polish can be applied at the edges. For short nails, one can keep the skinny borders in peach while it can be highlighted with white for better-looking manicures.

Idea 3: Keep it simple

Amidst the highly creative manicures, keeping a simple monochromatic nail paint looks distinctive. To stand out among the crowd, one can simply apply the peach fuzz nail paint on the nail and secure it with a quality top coat.

For people, who are lazy or too busy to make an appointment to the parlor, this nail trend is pretty effective to them.

Peach fuzz hue is a great addition to the color palette for the year as it leaves many opportunities to play with. Apart from these manicure trends, one can effortlessly draw the swirls on the nails while minuscule nail art can look equally trendy.