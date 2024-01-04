Tuxedo manicures have swept the glamor world with their sleek and sophisticated finish and are all set to be among 2024's biggest beauty and fashion trends. It’s the perfect mani trend for formal events and is sure to catch anyone’s eye. And as tuxedo nails are fairly minimalist, you can try them out both in a salon or at home.

Vanessa Hudgens stole the show at the 2023 Oscars with a sleek and crisp black and white manicure that instantly brought a tuxedo to mind. This elegant manicure was the brainchild of her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, and it was just a matter of time before the tuxedo look crept its way into social media feeds. So, if you are looking for something classy and formal and want to try something beyond a French manicure or a solid color, tuxedo manicures might be just the look for you.

What Are Tuxedo Nails?

As the name suggests, tuxedo nails are inspired and take their name from the tuxedo suits often donned for special occasions. They are a combination of solid black and white graphic, geometric designs that range from simple to something that compels you to look at them. They give the wearer a timeless, sophisticated, and elegant look and create a visually appealing contrast.

Any combination of black and white works. For example, a sheer base with black and white geometric details, a white base with a black geometric design, or a black base with a white French tip. What classifies it as a tuxedo manicure is the combination of black and white and the geometrical designs.

How to rock the look

Tuxedo manicure design (Image via @naominailsync/Instagram)

You can go with contrast white/black French tips, black and white geometric designs, or micro reverse French tips with white at the base and black at the tip for an elegant contrast. To add some fun to your nails, nail artists might add some detailing such as buttons, bow ties, lapels, or even pinstripes to complete the tuxedo look. Some artists also like to finish off with a matte top coat for a velvety, non-shiny finish.

While the exact design depends on your personal preference, it draws inspiration from a classic tuxedo, like the straight black lines of the tie and jacket or the accent buttons.

7 best black and white nail polishes for a tuxedo manicure

1) O.P.I Funny Bunny White Nail Lacquer

Funny Bunny White Nail Lacquer (Image via O.P.I)

This nail lacquer is a guarantee of quality nail color and is just the one for you if you like changing your manicure every week. A perfectly polished white, it goes perfectly with a black lacquer of your choice for the perfect tuxedo manicure. It offers sheer coverage and lasts up to seven days of wear. Its fast-drying formula prevents smudging and streaking. You can pick this up on the O.P.I website for $11.49.

2) O.P.I Black Onyx Nail Lacquer

Black Onyx Nail Lacquer (Image via O.P.I)

This basic black nail polish is absolutely fabulous for a tuxedo manicure. It stays for up to seven days without chipping or flaking and has a fast-drying formula. You can use this basic black by itself or as an accent for nail art or with white to make interesting tuxedo designs. It can be bought on the O.P.I website for $11.49.

3) Glam Mani Pedi Night Buzz-Black Nail Lacquer

Night Buzz-Black Nail Lacquer (Image via GlamNails)

It’s impossible to go wrong with Glam Mani Pedi Black Nail Lacquer, regardless of the look and style you may be going for. This trendy nail polish is sexy and slinky and will make you stand apart in a crowd when you flaunt your tuxedo manicures. This chip-resistant nail polish is easy to apply and stays as fresh as ever for up to ten days. It has a beautiful sheen and glossy finish. Available in a 13 ml bottle, it’s devoid of all toxic compounds, making it safe with a stylish appeal. It is available on the official website.

4) Essie Blanc White Nail Polish

Essie Blanc White Nail Polish (Image via Essie)

Essie's Blanc White Nail Polish is a great choice for white nail polish. It's a classic nail polish with rich opacity and offers flawless coverage, making it perfect for a French manicure as well as for tuxedo manicures. It applies easily and smoothly with salon quality and looks elegant. Its vegan formula leaves no streaks, thanks to its exclusive easy-glide brush, nor does it chip or flake. It is available on the Essie website for $10.

5) Sally Hansen's White On Time Insta-Dri Nail Color

White On Time Insta-Dri Nail Color (Image via Sally Hansen)

This white nail polish is a game-changer with its quick-drying formula that saves a lot of time. It offers long-lasting color with no chipping or flaking. Its wide brush makes application very simple, smooth, and easy. You get a professional glossy finish with no lines or streaks. It has very good coverage and color and is available for $8 on Amazon.

6) Dazzle White Lightning Dry Nail Lacquer

White Lightning Dry Nail Lacquer (Image via Dazzle)

This nail lacquer offers gorgeous color with a salon-like quality. It's both fast-drying and long-lasting. It dries in seconds, which prevents smudging and its long-lasting formula prevents peeling, chipping, or fading for up to two weeks. This non-toxic nail lacquer is free from harmful ingredients like SLS and formaldehyde. It offers full coverage and has a stark white creamy finish. It can be bought for $22 on Amazon.

7) LeChat Dare to Wear Nail Polish - Black Velvet

Dare To Wear Black Velvet Nail Polish (Image via Amazon)

This nail polish gives you a premium quality black cream finish. It's long-lasting and highly pigmented, which delivers a lustrous and vivid color. Its quick-dry formula lasts for a long time without chipping. LeChat Dare to Wear Nail Polish comes with a unique brush that provides even coverage in just one stroke. This is the ideal nail polish to combine with white for a tuxedo manicure and can be bought at $9.45 on Amazon.

Tuxedo manicures are the rage at the moment with their smart and sleek geometric designs. Inspired by the formal wear tuxedo, it's ideal for a formal evening or a wild party if you are feeling adventurous. If you want to try something different and deviate from the mundane, a tuxedo manicure is what you should be trying.