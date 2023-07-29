The secret behind Margot Robbie's perfect textured glowing skin in Barbie is out. It is Milk-thistle tea which was recommended by Jasmina Vico, a skin specialist in charge of helping the entire cast. To portray the character, Margot Robbie drank this special Milk-thistle tea to prepare for the role and to maintain Barbie's youthful, glowing skin.

So what exactly is Milk-thistle tea? It's a powerful tea from the same family of daisies with milky white-veined leaves. It supports the skin, liver, and bone health and enhances weight loss. Milk thistle tea has an active ingredient called silymarin which helps control cholesterol and improve insulin levels with many other healthy benefits.

In an Interview with Vogue, Jasmina said,

"Everything in the movies is about lighting. That's when I thought, OK, we will work on the liver, calm the nervous system, and make skin glow. But, crucially, we will work on that glow from within."

This special Milk-thistle tea has helped the entire cast including Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Emma Mackey to achieve doll-perfect skin. Jasmina also informed Vouge that it is a lifetime drink for "more radiant" skin as it acted as a liver-cleansing beverage on their Barbie's skin.

Milk-Thistle Tea: Transforming Skin as a Liver-Cleansing Beverage

According to research published by "The National Library of Medicine" on Milk-thistle tea in 2016, it was shown that inducing milk-thistle tea in rats improved their diet by protecting their liver from getting damaged.

This proved that the medical community has evidence about the benefits of milk-thistle tea in humans as well. Silymarin, an active ingredient in the tea, acts as an antioxidant by reducing free radical production inside the liver. So, it's a helpful complementary treatment if a healthcare professional approves it.

The milk-thistle tea became such a hit within the Barbie cast that Margot Robbie decided to brew this tea for her cast friends during their legendary sleepover. Jasmina Vico, who has 16 years of experience, said this tea should be brewed for 20 minutes to spike the heart of milk thistle so that it reaches its bitter taste which probably works best. The skin specialist also suggested using salicylic acid and ice to unclog pores in order to treat any blemishes.

As the Barbie beauty was all about the glowing doll skin, this skin specialist kept in mind to work from inside, so she had them drink kefir and goat milk to improve their balance of gut bacteria. In addition to her facial treatments, she suggested some tricks to the Barbie star, and the entire casting started crushing aspirin and mixing it with water for a quick treatment to reduce pimple inflammation immediately.

In an interview with Vogue, Jasmina said,

"I looked after her like a baby! Not just her skin but her energy. It's a stressful job, so we worked on calming her and making her feel great."

Jasmina worked with Ivana Primorac, the Barbie movie's lead make-up artist creating a skin and wellness protocol for each Barbie girl. Margot Robbie, the main character, had to visit her the most as a Barbie must look flawless every time! Milk thistle tea cleanses the liver as Jasmina explained that the liver automatically produces more glutathione, making the skin more radiant.

Margot Robbie, the 'Barbie' star, took her role seriously and went to great lengths to achieve doll-perfect skin for the movie. Among her beauty secrets, she relied on Milk- thistle tea for glowing and radiant skin. Margot's commitment to her craft and appearance created a stunning portrayal of Barbie on the big screen.