DefineMe studio x Barbie fragrance: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

The upcoming Barbie fragrance, slated for a release in August 2023, seizes the essence of the iconic Barbie doll, thanks to the merger of DefineMe Creative Studio with Mattel. Welcoming the 'Barbiecore' trend and the fondness for all things 'pink', the DefineMe studio x Barbie fragrance is crafted with meticulous detailing, reflecting Barbie's empowering self.

The DefineMe studio x Barbie fragrance aspires to encapsulate the sparkling and delightful character that the Margot Robbie-starrer character is famous for, incorporating her enchanting traits that exude confidence and charm. Concerning the same, Jennifer Newton, founder of DefineMe, told WWD:

“We wanted to take elements of Barbie’s personality — she’s sparkly, fun, empowering — and create a scent that reflects those traits.”

With the brewing excitement among the Barbie fanciers and aroma connoisseurs, the release date tip-toes. For those keen on securing their very own Barbie Eau de Parfum, DefineMe is proposing preorder facilities on its authorised website.

Retailing for $65 for a 100-ml bottle and shipping planned for August 2023, fans will not have to shelve their enthusiasm for long to welcome the DefineMe studio x Barbie fragrance.

DefineMe studio x Barbie fragrance: Details explored, in brief

True to Barbie's iconic aesthetic, the DefineMe studio x Barbie fragrance is sealed in a gorgeous pink box. The square pink-hued glass bottle with a pink round-shaped lid and glossy box emits a neon hot pink glimmer, which is attention-grabbing.

This eye-catching packaging captures the spirit of Barbie's energetic world. The Barbie logo squirted across the glass bottle and box in yellow is a lively reminder of the doll that has long been a part of pop culture.

Jennifer Newton first associated with Mattel at Beautycon in 2019, soon after signing a contract with Disney to assemble a line of perfumes inspired by princesses. Once COVID-19 hit, talks with the toy manufacturer reportedly stopped. Nevertheless, the emergence of #PerfumeTok and the rising rage of the 'Barbiecore' aesthetic pushed Newton to continue the expansion by launching the fragrance.

Newton, who is presently working on the Ken fragrance with DefineMe Creative Studio (launch date yet to be announced), commented:

“I intend to continue this line and to grow it into, you know, Ken and Malibu Barbie — I see this continuing.

mary @margotrobbiev She talking about preparing for barbie, she had a specific perfume for this character, which i find interesting pic.twitter.com/jyjh5rigoG

Barbie Eau de Parfum is a vibrant mix of flowery, fruity, and gourmand notes, skillfully blending to delight a scent lover's senses and bring all the joy while moving. The fragrance is a comforting mix of varied notes about Barbie's disposition.

1) Top Notes

The top notes comprise the invigorating aromas of Pomelo, Strawberry Nectar, Red Cherry, and Dragon Fruit. These fruity and vibrant harmonies set the backdrop for a stimulating olfactory adventure.

2) Heart Notes

Toting on to the fragrance's heart, one can experience the flowery bouquet that counts on to womanhood and classiness. Dahlia Rose, Gardenia, Peony, and Pink Magnolia merge to produce a balanced combination that catches Barbie's classiness and magnificence.

3) Base Notes

Ultimately, the base notes of Sandalwood, Whipped Cream, and Soft Musk deliver a friendly and enjoyable foundation for the aroma. These notes add refinement and hedonism, making Barbie Eau de Parfum a universal and tantalising fragrance.

Simple steps to apply Barbie Eau de Parfum:

Spray this Barbie fragrance gently to the pulse points, inner wrists, behind the earlobes, and the nape of the neck.

Give a slight rub to spread the aroma evenly.

Let the enticing smell charm everyone!

The association between DefineMe Creative Studio and Mattel has rendered a noteworthy hum, which is not startling regarding the growing rate of the 'Barbiecore' sensation. The medley of the popular doll's unchanging pizzazz and DefineMe's expertise in producing exquisite scents will strike a perfect alliance in the aromatic world.

This Barbie fragrance, priced at $65 for a 100-ml bottle, is an accolade for her empowering spirit and lasting influence. It features an exquisite scent profile and arrives in lovely pink packaging. Perfume buffs can book their bottle by preordering on DefineMe's authorised website. The expected shipping date for these preorders is scheduled for August 2023.