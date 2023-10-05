What is “Moulin Rouge” makeup? Everything about the look as Selena Gomez leads the trend

The "Moulin Rouge" makeup trend is breaking the internet. This simple and classy trend became famous first when Nichole Kidman sported the look for her role in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge. In the movie, she played Satine, a French dancer who is seen with side-swept, deep dark crimson hair and red lipstick.

This year, Selena Gomez seems to be leading this beauty trend as she sported the look for her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023.

As per Allure, Gomez's makeup artist Avia Solomon, used the City of Lights as an inspiration for the look. Hairstylist Dom Seeley also recreated the character of Satine by styling Gomez's hair with a sleek base leading into a curled, twisted bun.

To achieve the look, one must focus on fiery red-hued lipstick and maroonish eye makeup, all of which come together for a soft glam festive appearance.

Selena Gomez's "Moulin Rouge" makeup was created with Rare Beauty products

At Paris Fashion Week, Selena Gomez was spotted wearing a red shimmery eyeshadow all across her eyelids up to her brow bone. A similar shade was dabbed over her cheeks as well.

As per Allure, Avia Solomon used Rare Beauty's products to create the look. According to Elle, the shade of the eyeshadow and cheek tint is possibly either Rare Beauty Soft Pink Liquid Blush in Grateful or Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Berry. A dash of winged eyeliner, along with eyelashes that pop helped elevate the eye makeup.

A rich red lipstick finished the look. The red lipstick has become a stape, be it for Kidman's look in Moulin Rouge or Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera, and P!nk in their music video for Lady Marmalade, as per Byrdie.

The "Moulin Rouge" makeup trend, inspired by Nicole Kidman's iconic portrayal of Satine in the 2001 film, has taken the beauty world by storm. Selena Gomez's recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, showcasing this trend, has solidified its place in modern beauty culture.

The focus on fiery red lips, maroonish eye makeup, and sleek hair has captivated makeup enthusiasts, offering a glamorous and nostalgic look. The makeup trend is here to stay, making a bold and dramatic statement in the beauty industry.